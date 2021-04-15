Make today work for you
By Caf Fean
As we enter a new season, the days begin to feel warmer and we can celebrate the joy that spring brings. Here’s a hit-list of things to do to make you feel good.
Try at least three, and I’ll do the same. Please email me to let me know how you got on! [email protected]
• Morning smile and stretch
Wake up, stretch and smile to yourself.
• Breathe
Do a series of box breathing exercises. Breathe in for a count of four, hold for four, breathe out for four, hold for four and repeat.
• Breakfast
Start the day with a brilliant breakfast.
• No phone for your first hour
I dare you not to look at your phone or digital device for the first hour of your day!
• Walking meditation
Walk around the block, noticing everything growing: the buds on the trees, the blossom, the bees, birds and insects. Listen.
• Field recordings
Take your phone out with you on a walk. Record the sounds you hear, stamp over a bridge, slosh through a puddle, brush past some leaves. Listen back to it later with a cup of tea.
• Dig or plant
Plant some seeds, do some weeding, or both (if you don’t have any seeds, email me and I’ll post you some).
• Write a letter
… to your future self. Tell them your hopes and dreams for their wellbeing.
… to your sixteen-year-old self. What would you tell them?
… to that person you keep meaning to text – and post it!
• Spend time with a frend
Call or text a friend and arrange a time for a walk, then stick to it.
• Sing!
Sing a song LOUDLY while in the shower or doing the washing up, or both.
• Treat those feet
Sit down, take time to give your feet some TLC: use a moisturiser, give them a massage and pop them in some cosy socks.
• Jump!
Jump up and down, from side to side, until you feel hot – then do your best bad dancing – add music. Add a hairbrush – mime at yourself in the mirror – see if you’re smiling by the end of it!
• Cuppa in the sun
Take time to have a cup of tea in the sunshine with a book.
• West Hill doodle
Stand at the top of the West Hill and choose your favourite building. Sit down and draw it.
• Book in
Make a massage, haircut or nail treatment appointment.
• Go to the sea
… and play ‘plop’ (throw stones into the sea as the waves come in).
• Walk in the park
… and look out for bird nests, fox and rabbit holes.
• Pick up a book
… and read the first five pages in one sitting.
• Bake some cupcakes
… and deliver them to your friends.
• Remember a loved one
Light a candle for the friend or relative you’re missing the most.
• Bicycle!
Ride a bike along the seafront.
• Street music
Pick up a stick and run it along some railings.
• Balancing
Walk along a low wall and jump off the end then skip along a bit.
• Eat your greens!
Go to a greengrocers and pick up some gorgeous fresh fruit and veg.
• Nature appreciation
Do a tree rubbing.
Learn about a British bird and share your new fact with a friend.
Learn about a native tree.
• Bunting
Put up some bunting, just because!
