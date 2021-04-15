By Caf Fean

As we enter a new season, the days begin to feel warmer and we can celebrate the joy that spring brings. Here’s a hit-list of things to do to make you feel good.

• Morning smile and stretch

Wake up, stretch and smile to yourself.

• Breathe

Do a series of box breathing exercises. Breathe in for a count of four, hold for four, breathe out for four, hold for four and repeat.

• Breakfast

Start the day with a brilliant breakfast.

• No phone for your first hour

I dare you not to look at your phone or digital device for the first hour of your day!

• Walking meditation

Walk around the block, noticing everything growing: the buds on the trees, the blossom, the bees, birds and insects. Listen.

• Field recordings

Take your phone out with you on a walk. Record the sounds you hear, stamp over a bridge, slosh through a puddle, brush past some leaves. Listen back to it later with a cup of tea.

• Dig or plant

Plant some seeds, do some weeding, or both (if you don’t have any seeds, email me and I’ll post you some).

• Write a letter

… to your future self. Tell them your hopes and dreams for their wellbeing.

… to your sixteen-year-old self. What would you tell them?

… to that person you keep meaning to text – and post it!

• Spend time with a frend

Call or text a friend and arrange a time for a walk, then stick to it.

• Sing!

Sing a song LOUDLY while in the shower or doing the washing up, or both.

• Treat those feet

Sit down, take time to give your feet some TLC: use a moisturiser, give them a massage and pop them in some cosy socks.

• Jump!

Jump up and down, from side to side, until you feel hot – then do your best bad dancing – add music. Add a hairbrush – mime at yourself in the mirror – see if you’re smiling by the end of it!

• Cuppa in the sun

Take time to have a cup of tea in the sunshine with a book.

• West Hill doodle

Stand at the top of the West Hill and choose your favourite building. Sit down and draw it.

• Book in

Make a massage, haircut or nail treatment appointment.

• Go to the sea

… and play ‘plop’ (throw stones into the sea as the waves come in).

• Walk in the park

… and look out for bird nests, fox and rabbit holes.

• Pick up a book

… and read the first five pages in one sitting.

• Bake some cupcakes

… and deliver them to your friends.

• Remember a loved one

Light a candle for the friend or relative you’re missing the most.

• Bicycle!

Ride a bike along the seafront.

• Street music

Pick up a stick and run it along some railings.

• Balancing

Walk along a low wall and jump off the end then skip along a bit.

• Eat your greens!

Go to a greengrocers and pick up some gorgeous fresh fruit and veg.

• Nature appreciation

Do a tree rubbing.

Learn about a British bird and share your new fact with a friend.

Learn about a native tree.

• Bunting

Put up some bunting, just because!



