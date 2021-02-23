1. The competition is open to those providing an email address. Entry is free.[1]

2. Competitors shall be deemed to have accepted these terms and conditions.

3. Only one entry per person and email address.

4. The closing date of the competition is on 14th March 2021. Entries received after this time will not be considered.

5. Winners will be chosen by a judging panel. This process will take place between the 15th and 19th March 2021.

6. Winners will be notified by email on or before 19th March and their names published at hastingsindependentpress.com on 27th March

7. Prizes are non-exchangeable, non-transferable, and not redeemable for cash. The organizers retain the right to substitute a prize if the original prize offered is not available.

