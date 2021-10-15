The Climate and Ecological Emergency (CEE) Bill, which is due to have its second reading in Parliament on 29th October, has been drafted by scientists, legal experts, ecological economists and environmentalists and tabled by Green party MP for Brighton Pavilion, Caroline Lucas.

The Bill’s design aim is to reverse the climate and ecological breakdown which the world is facing. It requires the UK to take responsibility for its fair share of greenhouse gas emissions, to actively restore bio-diverse habitats, and to stop damaging the natural world.

It is claimed to have the pledged support of 110 MPs across eight political parties in all four countries of the union, though as a private members bill it attracts no secure timetable for serious debate.

Stop Climate Catastrophe (SCC) is a newly formed group in Hastings that is campaigning for the Bill. The group first met on 30th September at the White Rock Hotel. Among its aims are winning support for the Bill both from local councils and from constituency MP Sally-Ann Hart.

Last month, East Sussex County Council passed a motion in support. Mrs Hart has previously indicated opposition, however, on the grounds that it prescribes the formation of a citizen’s assembly, that it aims for zero emissions by 2030, and that other programmes and policies are sufficient to combat the threats posed by climate change.

Lead campaigner for SCC Richard Price maintains that the only mention of 2030 in the Bill relates to a legally binding “nature target” – namely a global goal for nature under the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity to which the UK is signed up. By this date, key elements of nature, including trees, biodiversity and clean water, should be measurably “on a path to recovery”.

Rather than seeking zero emissions by 2030, the Bill aims to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5°C – a legally binding target – by enacting the most stringent of the measures adopted in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

SCC are still hoping to persuade Mrs Hart that the Bill should be supported.

• Anyone wanting join Stop Climate Catastrophe can do so by emailing [email protected] Those wanting to sign up directly with the promoters of the CEE Bill can do so by visiting www.ceebill.uk/join_the_campaign



