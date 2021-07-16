Lisa Driver is the founder and Managing Director of @booyah_vitality, a wellness drinks company based in Hastings. Booyah was born out of the pandemic which gave Lisa the impetus she needed to take the plunge.Lisa is a keen ambassador for “food as medicine” and has worked in the health industry since 1995 as a naturopathic nutritionalist and nutritional fitness consultant. She also runs a popular pilates class on Hastings pier and when Lisa started selling turmeric shots to her members, an idea was born. Booyah is a family affair and they each have roles within the business. Lisa is the guiding force while Phillip and their son are in charge of production and their daughter Phoebe looks after social media & logistics. In this episode Lisa talks about the story of her business being born from home initially and filling her sons room with boxes, finding the right branding for her packaging which has helped establish the brand and how Booyah is above all a community business.



