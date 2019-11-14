Lecture by the Arts Society Rother Valley – The Inventors of Christmas

Monday 18th November 2019 at the Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings TN34 2SA, 2.00 pm. Everyone knows the ingredients of a traditional Christmas: gathering round the Christmas tree, pulling crackers, eating Christmas pudding. These are the festive celebrations with which most of us grew up, but where did they start? Who introduced them? Lecture by Alan Read, run by The Arts Society Rother Valley. Visitors welcome (suggested donation £7).

• Enquiries: Jenny 01424 421344.

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

The much-loved Christmas classic will be brought to captivating life as a 1940s radio play, performed by a company of five actors. Join us in the town of Bedford Falls as we tell the story of the idealistic George Bailey as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. It will take help from a lovable angel, Clarence, for George to understand the true spirit of Christmas. Saturday, 7th December, 2.30pm, Hastings Museum and Art Gallery. Other dates available at different venues. Tickets £8 in advance, £10 on the door. A Redwood production in association with Hastings Fringe Festival.

• Find out more or book at www.redwoodproductions.co.uk/itsawonderfullife

Heroin & Heresy: Sassy Luke Solo Exhibition

Saturday 9th November – Thursday 5th December 2019, See Spray Gallery, Queen’s Road.

Sassy Luke is known for being a master of adornment of the icons that wallpaper our every day lives. Tired old images of Queen Elizabeth II and Jesus H Christ are given a right good snazzing up with wicked humour and precise skill. Comforting, but completely new and better…an blasphemous… and riddled with treason. But this show marks a serendipitous, yet harrowing new path for Luke.

Through a mixture of poverty and luck she was charged with the task of clearing out the former ‘home’ of an addict. What she documented and cleared out became an entire art project. The addict was a seemingly fully functional member of society when met face to face, but the tidy up operation revealed a trail of theft from the other residents of the building in order to fund a serious habit. The poignant words above the bed, usually found in some kind of family home, are a stark contrast to the layers of hazardous filth that the artist was wading through both emotionally and physically in carrying out her task. This is not the exploitation of an unfortunate junkie, but a very first hand documentation of the horrors of addiction, and forces the viewer to think about our own addictions and how we perceive ourselves to be different from other junkies.

Sassy Luke studied art at Brighton University and The London College of Printing.



