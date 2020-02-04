AltPitch is a new Arts and Technology Festival that will explore the human aspect of technology, the relationship between the digital world and humanity, and the responsibility that comes with that relationship. From the 18th to the end of March, a week of exciting performances and supporting events will provoke thought and debate, encourage creativity and innovation and analyse our daily use of technology.

The AltPitch Platform, part of the broader festival, is a collaborative partnership between digital and creative businesses and arts practitioners. It hopes to develop the wider involvement of the workforce in creative activities, build the connection between business and artistic objectives, and improve the ability of businesses to see their activity within a wider cultural and social perspective. It will be a one day event of presentations, talks and networking, hosted at East Sussex College on Friday 20th March.



One of the Platform’s speakers, Esther Fox, is a Hastings-based artist who works nationally on creating and curating artistic projects that explore the ethics of technological progress. At the Platform she will be giving her own view on how the arts can help to find solutions to vital sectors’ problems.

Esther Fox, by Christopher Lanaway Photography

During her talk “A Gateway to Explore Contemporary Challenges”, Fox will share examples of how she has used digital tech and the arts to engage audiences with complex contemporary ethical dilemmas. How can Virtual Reality games take players on a historic journey that makes them question the troubling legacy of eugenics? How can telepresent robots open up access to spaces which would otherwise be inaccessible? Esther will lead a conversation about how discussion of such topics and creative innovation could also have benefits for the business sector.

Fox is a visual artist and cultural consultant whose practice explores the synapses between art and science, historical and futuristic, digital and material. In particular, she offers audiences opportunities to consider challenging ethical dilemmas around identity and agency. She believes art has the capacity to enable difficult conversations to take place, and she is passionate about engaging people in meaningful experiences.

You can find out more about her on her website: appleyardfoxart.com/



