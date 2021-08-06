HEART (Hastings Emergency Action Resilience Team) are pleased to announce that they are now part of the Conquest 21 Project, restoring and reinvigorating the 21 courtyards of the hospital. The project was started by Fairlight Hall with The Friends Of The Conquest who are working with Great Dixter, the hospital grounds team – and now HEART. They have been allocated Egerton Courtyard and are looking for input, whether it’s design, planting, shifting and lifting or “just getting your hands dirty”!

Their ‘Grab A Jab’ flyering team have also been out in force promoting the NHS mobile vaccine vans that have been in the town centre and around the local neighbourhoods to make sure those who want a vaccine can get one. They have been really busy and apparently a big hit with the Hastings community.

HEART is also about to launch its new Home Connect service that offers a free six-week plan of support to help people remain independent and happy in their homes. This could be collecting medicines, getting shopping or maybe just having a chat. They are also ready to help people get connected to services and involved in their local community – a helpful new holistic package from HEART.

A new volunteer explains his experience. Ian, who will be retiring soon, wanted to use the time to be a little help to his community: “I first heard about HEART through a circular on Facebook. I don’t think I’m terribly good at empathy etc. So I thought assisting by driving people here and there and helping deliver for the Foodbank, would be something I could do. Thanks to being introduced to HEART, I also help individuals to attend hospital in Hastings and Eastbourne. Volunteering helps me feel that I am useful in some way. HEART has made me feel

I’m part of a team helping our community and meeting new people.”

But even volunteers need holidays, so after 16 months of being open all week, every week, they are having a well-deserved two-week rest. “It’s time to recharge our batteries ready for more!” says Kim Batty co-founder of HEART, who was recently recognised by media giant Nationbuilder with an #Everyday Leader award. “We’ll be closed for the first two weeks of August. Don’t worry, we will be back on the 16th, fully functioning with bells on.”

• For information on services or volunteering visit www.hastingsheart.com



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

