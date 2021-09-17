Local film actor, writer and director Francis Saunders tells HIP about his extraordinary career which has included being a professional MMA – Mixed Martial Arts – fighter. And he offers some advice to aspiring movie-makers.

HIP: Can you tell me about the feature film you are due to shoot in 2022?

Francis: It’s a project I’ve been working on for a few years. Recently, during the Covid pandemic, I teamed up with local producer and co-writer Nadene Ghouri and I’m pleased to say we are now starting to get traction.

HIP: Can you tell us what it’s about?

Francis: Basically, it’s about the choices and decisions that affect our lives. A young guy gets seven years for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. On his release he tries to reconcile with his family, which proves very difficult. It’s a bit of a tale of woe – and love story – with a strong dramatic thread.

Francis with his crew

HIP: I know you used to fight professionally. Are there fight scenes in this movie?

Francis: Yes absolutely – but not the usual cage fighting stuff you see. We’re doing a few things that should change the way fights are seen in film or TV.

HIP: How did you get into directing?

Francis: When I was acting, I entered a competition for the BBC to write and direct. Two months layer I was directing a short I wrote for the BBC and it kind of went from there.

HIP: Tell me about the acting.

Francis: Yes, I used to tread

the boards in the theatre. I did the usual jobbing acting work: East Enders, The Bill and some feature films.

HIP: Who did you play in East Enders?

Francis: I was Janine Butcher’s punter – she was on the game at that time. I turned up causing trouble and finally got turfed out of town.

HIP: So what have you been working on apart from your film?

Francis: I’ve been working on some shorts that I wrote and directed over the last few years. And recently on Is it paranormal? a ghost hunting show with Jamie De’Ath – we have a Production office together in St Leonards. Currently I’m getting ready to raise funds for a short film: The Window Box – about an old war hero who lives in a tower block with only a tiny flower bud for company.

HIP: Ghost show? Tell us more.

Francis: Yes, it was great – I won’t give it away but when it’s released it will be the talk of the town for sure, and yes, there were ghosts.

HIP: So is Jamie a film maker also?

Francis: Yes he is. We work on everything together. Very talented guy.

HIP: Tell me about your background growing up and fighting?

Francis: Well growing up was like anyone else – it had its hardships – being brought up in a single-parent family in the heart of North London. But, considering the awful plight of people fleeing Afghanistan and other countries, I think I had it fairly easy. I got into fighting at a young age and found I was pretty good at it, as I had a very tactical mind. Most people think it’s barbaric but it’s very disciplined and we all have respect for each other. I trained at UFC training camp in the USA with legendary Randy Couture (US actor, retired mixed martial artist).





Francis Directing

HIP: I heard you fought in Hastings a few years ago?

Francis: Yes I fought in Hastings and won a title – KO the guy in 13 seconds!

HIP: You work with kids? That’s something not a lot of people are aware of.

Francis: Yes, I work with youth offending teams and the police and help kids follow on the straight and narrow through martial arts. Now we’re developing film courses too.

HIP: Do you have trouble with these kids?

Francis: No, they’re good at heart. I’m from the same type of background so I know them, and I can deal with them easily.

HIP: You also write for theatre – is that correct?

Francis: Yes, I had a play at the Stables Theatre and I’m currently working on another. The theatre director, Neil Selman, is a great guy and always keen to help develop new talent.

HIP: And you’re on Bexhill radio as a presenter…

Francis: Yes I run a show called The Short and Curly, on Saturday mornings. It’s a great show interviews music etc …

HIP: Did you study and do well at school and college?

Francis: (Laughing). No. I left school at 15 to get a job. In our house you either brought money in or you didn’t live there anymore. I fell into acting. A friend was shooting a short and the guy playing the lead villain didn’t show. Suddenly I’m in front of a camera and it went from there. I got an agent and then decided I needed to refine the craft.

HIP: Refine the craft?

Francis: Well it’s easy to stand in front of a camera and say a few lines. Some people think that’s all there is to it. Wrong. You need to be able to sight read lines and be able to get the words off the page and delivered fast in an audition, and by fast I don’t mean speed talking, I mean you have to see the words, remember them, deliver them and put feeling into them at an audition. That’s not easy and it takes time to refine. There’s also timing. Most people who aren’t trained actors just learn their own lines. But you need to remember and learn the other actors’ lines – otherwise how will you know when to deliver your words at the correct time? I also spent time script-writing etc. But my producer/co-writer Nadene is great – she pulls the best out of me and we get it onto paper.

HIP: Any advice to aspiring film makers?

Francis: Just do It! Don’t put obstacles in the way. Everyone has a smart phone so everyone can make a movie. Even you!



