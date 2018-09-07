By Holly Johnson

A little birdy told me that we are set for an Indian Summer! Well, wouldn’t that just be the cherry on top of this wonderfully balmy and beautiful summer we’ve already been treated to!?!

Having spent a rather sticky summer in India about ten years ago, the following recipes are evocative of the spices, aromas and whack-you-round-the-face beauty of this magnificent country (and they’ll add a bit of sunshine to your kitchen, too!)

Turmeric-spiced Butternut Squash and Sweet Potato Soup

You will need

1 x butternut squash, 3 x stalks of celery, 3 x carrots, 2 x medium onions, 3 x cloves of garlic, 1 x 3cm chunk of ginger, 1 tsp each of turmeric, paprika, mild curry powder, ground coriander and fennel seeds, 1 x vegan stock cube, salt & pepper to taste, olive oil, enough stock to cover ingredients.

Method

Pre-heat oven to 200ºC. Cube butternut squash and sweet potato, coat in olive oil and sprinkle over some of the spice mix. Then roast for 20 minutes. Finely chop celery, carrots, onions, garlic and ginger and fry until onion is translucent. Add roasted ingredients and fry together for 5 more minutes with the remaining spice mix. Cover with stock and bring to the boil, then simmer for 20 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste and blitz! I like to serve mine with dairy-free yogurt, a sprinkling of fennel seeds and I always hold-back some roasted sweet potato jewels as decoration!

Indian Sunrise Juice

It’s 5am on the Ganges river, just by the Varanasi Ghats – families are congregating to say farewell to their loved-ones adorned with a thousand marigolds. I am given a marigold necklace to show my respect to those that have passed. It’s very still and all I can hear is the sound of the oar breaking the water.

A cold mist rolls in; it refracts the light that is just peeking over the horizon. The colours of orange, peach and coral are so deep; how many sunrises have they seen? Ancient and wise, they offer us the day as we say goodnight to the souls waiting to greet the river and be taken back to the earth.

Sorry, I went off on a tangent there, but there is some relevance, I promise! I discovered a very similar juice just after this amazing sunrise boat trip – it really reminds me of this beautiful experience.

You will need

3 x carrots, 3 x apples, 3 x oranges, 3 x orange peppers, 1 x 2cm chunk of both fresh ginger and turmeric. Juice and enjoy!

You can store juice for up to three days refrigerated (in glass containers).

