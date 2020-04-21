How local green groups are coping with lockdown

We have a wealth of environmental and wildlife groups in and around Hastings, mainly comprised of volunteers. At this time of the year they’d normally be embarking on a busy activity programme. Instead many have been rendered inactive by lockdown and social distancing.

Some large open spaces: the Country Park, Filsham Reed Beds and the Marlin Valley, for example, can temporarily ‘look after themselves’ and may be walked and enjoyed by those fortunate to live on their doorstep. However, there are inevitably concerns about sites requiring constant maintenance and upkeep, such as the Bohemia Walled Garden and Alexandra Park Greenhouse Restoration Project.

Most local groups rely primarily on donations and small grants, and with fundraising activities on hiatus, their financial future is uncertain. Even when people return to work, the ability of those laid off for months to find extra cash to contribute may be low. Some larger projects, such as Energise Sussex South Coast, have managed to put workers onto government-supported furlough programmes. Others face the additional loss of European funding as Brexit finally approaches.

HIP has contacted a number of nearby organisations to discover how they’re faring – see on the Friends of Hastings Country Park, and Strandliners – and compiled a list of conservation and campaigning organisations that we hope HIP readers will wish to support or join once social interaction is permitted. If your group isn’t included then please get in touch and we’ll include it in a future edition of HIP.

Local Environmental Groups

Hastings Conservation Volunteers

Practical nature conservation

hastingscv.btck.co.uk + Facebook

RX Wildlife

Sightings from Hastings to Dungeness

rxwildlife.info + Facebook

Friends of Alexandra Park Hastings

Facebook

Alexandra Park Greenhouse Conservation Group

greenhousealexpark.com + Facebook

Bohemia Walled Garden

Community Garden in Summerfields Wood

bohemiawga.org.uk + Facebook

Clean Seas Please

Community campaign to improve sea bathing water quality in Hastings

Facebook

Friary Gardeners (Parchment Trust)

Offer horticultural training and greater independence to adults with a wide spectrum of leaning difficulties

Facebook

Friends of the Speckled Wood Management Trust

Protecting a public open space in Ore

speckledwood.org.uk + Facebook

Ore in Bloom

Actively creating gardens and encouraging people to plant

Facebook

RSPCA Mallydams Wood

Wildlife rehabilitation centre, education centre and woodland nature reserve

rspca.org.uk/local/-/rspca/mallydams-wood + Facebook

Friends of Hastings Country Park

friendsofhastingscountrypark.org + Facebook

Royal Society for the Protection of Birds

Facebook

Hastings and Rother Swift and Swallow Conservation

[email protected] + Facebook

Friends of Combe Valley

Supporting the work of the Country Park

Facebook

Energise East Sussex

Energy advice community benefit co-operative

energisesussexcoast.co.uk + Facebook

Divest East Sussex

Make pensions fossil free

divesteastsussex.wordpress.com + Facebook

Sussex Wildlife Trust

Manage Filsham Reedbeds and Marline Valley

sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk + Facebook

XR Hastings and St Leonards

Extinction Rebellion

Facebook

Strandliners: Cleaner rivers, cleaner seas

strandliners.org

Combe Haven Defenders

Campaigning against new roads and climate change

Facebook

Save Ecclesbourne Glen

(in Hastings Country Park)

Facebook

Hastings Greenway Group

Promoting local traffic-free routes

hastingsgreenway.org + Facebook

Transition Towns

Global network promoting sustainable living

transitiontownhastings.org.uk + Facebook

Hastings Green Party

hastings.greenparty.org.uk



