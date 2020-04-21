Spring Hibernation
How local green groups are coping with lockdown
We have a wealth of environmental and wildlife groups in and around Hastings, mainly comprised of volunteers. At this time of the year they’d normally be embarking on a busy activity programme. Instead many have been rendered inactive by lockdown and social distancing.
Some large open spaces: the Country Park, Filsham Reed Beds and the Marlin Valley, for example, can temporarily ‘look after themselves’ and may be walked and enjoyed by those fortunate to live on their doorstep. However, there are inevitably concerns about sites requiring constant maintenance and upkeep, such as the Bohemia Walled Garden and Alexandra Park Greenhouse Restoration Project.
Most local groups rely primarily on donations and small grants, and with fundraising activities on hiatus, their financial future is uncertain. Even when people return to work, the ability of those laid off for months to find extra cash to contribute may be low. Some larger projects, such as Energise Sussex South Coast, have managed to put workers onto government-supported furlough programmes. Others face the additional loss of European funding as Brexit finally approaches.
HIP has contacted a number of nearby organisations to discover how they’re faring – see on the Friends of Hastings Country Park, and Strandliners – and compiled a list of conservation and campaigning organisations that we hope HIP readers will wish to support or join once social interaction is permitted. If your group isn’t included then please get in touch and we’ll include it in a future edition of HIP.
Local Environmental Groups
Hastings Conservation Volunteers
Practical nature conservation
hastingscv.btck.co.uk + Facebook
RX Wildlife
Sightings from Hastings to Dungeness
rxwildlife.info + Facebook
Friends of Alexandra Park Hastings
Facebook
Alexandra Park Greenhouse Conservation Group
greenhousealexpark.com + Facebook
Bohemia Walled Garden
Community Garden in Summerfields Wood
bohemiawga.org.uk + Facebook
Clean Seas Please
Community campaign to improve sea bathing water quality in Hastings
Facebook
Friary Gardeners (Parchment Trust)
Offer horticultural training and greater independence to adults with a wide spectrum of leaning difficulties
Facebook
Friends of the Speckled Wood Management Trust
Protecting a public open space in Ore
speckledwood.org.uk + Facebook
Ore in Bloom
Actively creating gardens and encouraging people to plant
Facebook
RSPCA Mallydams Wood
Wildlife rehabilitation centre, education centre and woodland nature reserve
rspca.org.uk/local/-/rspca/mallydams-wood + Facebook
Friends of Hastings Country Park
friendsofhastingscountrypark.org + Facebook
Royal Society for the Protection of Birds
Facebook
Hastings and Rother Swift and Swallow Conservation
[email protected] + Facebook
Friends of Combe Valley
Supporting the work of the Country Park
Facebook
Energise East Sussex
Energy advice community benefit co-operative
energisesussexcoast.co.uk + Facebook
Divest East Sussex
Make pensions fossil free
divesteastsussex.wordpress.com + Facebook
Sussex Wildlife Trust
Manage Filsham Reedbeds and Marline Valley
sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk + Facebook
XR Hastings and St Leonards
Extinction Rebellion
Facebook
Strandliners: Cleaner rivers, cleaner seas
strandliners.org
Combe Haven Defenders
Campaigning against new roads and climate change
Facebook
Save Ecclesbourne Glen
(in Hastings Country Park)
Facebook
Hastings Greenway Group
Promoting local traffic-free routes
hastingsgreenway.org + Facebook
Transition Towns
Global network promoting sustainable living
transitiontownhastings.org.uk + Facebook
Hastings Green Party
hastings.greenparty.org.uk
