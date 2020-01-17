Energise Sussex Coast (ESC) is organising a week of free energy awareness activities between 20th-27th January.

“Many people are considering how to save energy in the home, whether that’s because of the high winter heating bills or the environmental costs of energy waste. We’ve lots of Energy Awareness Week activities for local people to drop in and learn about saving energy and money,” explains Kate Meakin from ESC.

Events include

Tuesday 21st January, 10.00am – 2.00pm

Energy advice drop in and free lightbulbs at the contact centre in Hastings Town Hall.

Wednesday 22nd January, 10.00am – 2.00pm

Eco tour of a St Leonards Victorian terraced house being transformed to a zero carbon home. No booking needed, address and details on the website.

Thursday 23rd January, 10.00am – 2.00pm

Energy advice drop in at Hastings Furniture Service in Priory Meadow with DIY energy efficiency demos.

Thursday 23rd January, 2.00pm – 4.00pm

Energy awareness event at Bexhill Library with giveaways.

Saturday 25th January, 10.30am – 1.00pm

New Year’s Home Energy Saving Resolution workshop – how to drastically reduce your home’s energy use –everything from simple DIY measures to new heating systems such as ground and air source heat pumps.

• More information/booking visit www.energisesussexcoast.co.uk/events



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

