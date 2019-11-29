A survey, conducted by Hastings Adventure Golf to launch its ‘Naked Christmas’ campaign encouraging the reduction of packaging and wrapping, claims the majority of Hastings adults would prefer to receive ‘help’ than a gift.

Around 75% of the 500 adults polled in Sussex said help with dog walking, gardening, babysitting or cleaning is their preferred gift this Christmas.

PIC: Dave Young

Despite this, 51% said that they generally give over 20 presents at Christmas, with a further 14% giving in excess of 40. Nearly half of respondents said they’d no intention of cutting back on the number of presents they buy this year with 87% saying that their gifts will be wrapped.

Consequently Sussex residents will bin up to 136,000 rolls of wrapping paper over the holiday season and around four black bags of gift packaging per household. Nationally that’s 108 million rolls of wrapping paper going to landfill. Unsurprisingly half of those surveyed agreed that their household generated more waste last Christmas than could fit in their bins.

The Naked Christmas campaign hopes to encourage people to give unwrapped gifts this Christmas and help make the festive season less wasteful. Simon Tompkins of Hastings Adventure Golf says: “The figures associated with Christmas gift wrapping are astounding. We are hoping to highlight and encourage the reduction of needless waste. This one small effort alone can make a massive difference.”

Having a Naked Christmas is simple – give ‘naked’ or unwrapped gifts. Gift vouchers are a good alternative that cut out a lot of waste paper, or make your own gift vouchers for babysitting, cleaning, gardening and so on.”

• If you really need to wrap choose wrapping paper carefully; not all is recyclable and be sure to remove any sticky tape and decoration, such as ribbons, as this can’t be recycled.

More helpful tips at www.hastingadventuregolf.com/naked



