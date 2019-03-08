Friends of Combe Valley is a national charity dedicated to preserving the wildlife and landscape of Combe Valley Countryside Park which lies between Crowhurst, St Leonards and Sidley and includes the coast at Glyne Gap. The Charity Commission has just given permission for the status of the charity to change from trustee-governed to membership-governed. Documentation is being processed, but they hope to be open for membership applications by 20th March 2019. The annual fee will be £10.00.

Combe Valley walking

PICTURE: David Dennis

The charity hopes to be able to offer a wide variety of walks, talks, events and workforce tasks aimed at making this superb, winter-flooded valley even better.

• More details email [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/CombeValley



