By Holly Johnson

Watermelon is an amazing fruit, it really has got it all going on! Did you know that this particular variety of the humble curcubit family is pre-digested? For this reason, it’s best eaten on an empty stomach (enjoying a slice or two for breakfast will ensure you reap the power of its abundant potency!). It’s wonderfully nutrient-rich and it’s great for hydration (it looks all kinda beautiful, too!)

This nutrilicious smoothie concoction is absolutely jam-packed full of beautiful, healing ingredients. Watermelon is an amazing anti-inflammatory which is amazing for gut health and turmeric is a natural immune-booster; so essential for the winter months. Not only will this blend nourish the skin, it will also bolster and fortify the mind, body and soul! Who could ask for more, hey?!?

Watermelon is also great for the immune system, helping us to fight-off infections and viruses. It’s bursting with vitamin A which is crucial for healthy skin, teeth and bones. It’s also rich in fibre and potassium, both of which maintain good digestive health and help us to sleep better!

Melon in all its various, vibrant guises has been shown to reduce cholesterol and lower blood pressure; both so important in terms of our overall wellbeing. High blood pressure can be detrimental to heart health so it can really help to eat foods that are going to soothe and calm the body.

Fresh mint has a cooling and calming effect on the body and when mixed with potassium-rich coconut water, it replenishes lost electrolytes and is absolutely guaranteed to hydrate after a busy day .

It’s so important to stay hydrated, especially during the colder months as central heating and chilly winds can dry out the skin.

This delicious blend will nourish your cells with its abundance of micronutrients (which are also ace at boosting the immune system and cleansing the body!)

Keeping our gut flora balanced is paramount for achieving overall good health and well-being. The restorative power of nourishing our bodies with an abundance of fresh foods, herbs and spices is far-reaching and can have an amazing and lasting impact on our health.

This recipe will soothe, calm and restore the gut and it just so happens to taste rather divine, too!

Recipe

• quarter of a ripe watermelon (cubed)

• 1 x frozen banana

• the juice 1 lime

• 3 x tbsp coconut nectar

• a small handful of fresh mint

• 3 x tbsp coconut milk

• 1 x cm fresh turmeric root

• 300ml coconut water

• 100g cashews or vegan protein powder

Blend, serve, enjoy, repeat! I hope you love this recipe! It’s the perfect blend to get us ready and raring to go for spring!





