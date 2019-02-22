Well, this has been a great February. Stormy wild weather then sunshine, so much better than the grey days that make you wonder whether you had got up or was this a recurring dull dream. Let’s focus on the positive though: everybody is tired in February. So I’ve been looking at food that will help you with this. Eat these foods and you’ll be one of those irritating people with all that energy that they want to tell you about.

Lemons

A glass of water with the juice of one lemon in the morning can provide 40% of your daily requirement of Vitamin C. Then you’ll be zooming around like a balloon that’s escaped being tied up, hopefully making the same attractive sound. Lemons also boost your metabolism and provide enough potassium to help improve brain and nerve function.

Spinach

Fatigue can be due to a lack of iron. A shout out to the ladies: we all need a little more iron at certain times, don’t we, eh? So eat a bag of spinach like it was a bag of crisps and then brush your teeth, that’s my advice.

Oats

“Oatmeal is one of the foods with the highest amount of soluble fibre. Soluble fibre stays in your stomach for hours, which also means that you have sustained energy for long periods of time”, says Andy Bellatti, a nutritionist from Las Vegas. Does it make it sound less credible because he’s from Las Vegas? What I remember was ‘all-you-can-eat’ buffets and late night boozing. Mind you, we allneed energy, whatever our hobbies might be.

Dark Chocolate

A little nub of very dark chocolate (over 70%) is a great source of antioxidants, which improve mood as well as alertness: the two waning attributes of a February state of mind.



