By Arno Maasdrop

As we all know, William the Cone-Queror is a bit of a legend on these shores. If he is not swimming the channel, he is charming both locals and tourists with delicious Italian ice creams (‘seagull poo’ being a firm favourite!)

His latest venture is a Fish Hut, Goat Ledge, serving local fish either grilled or coated in golden Panko crumbs, nestling in either a bap or a tangle of crisp salad.

Chef Tom Barlow shares one of Goat Ledge’s secret. ‘We use a generous dollop of guacamole in our “Special” fish baps and “Deluxe” salad boxes’. Although it’s originally a Mexican dish, it’s so good you can eat it with anything. In fact, it tastes particularly good washed down with a cold beer, looking out to sea.

PICTURE: Matt Wilson

GOATAMOLE

6 Portions

INGREDIENTS

5-6 ripe avocados

1-2 red onions

3 limes

Half a bunch coriander

Salt and pepper

METHOD

1. Slice the avocados around the stone making sure to avoid ‘Avocado hand’…

2. Scoop the flesh into a large mixing bowl.

3. Using a citrus squeezer, juice the limes onto the avocados (it’s best to add the lime first to prevent oxidisation).

4. Finely dice the red onion, chop the coriander and add them to the mix.

5. Pulverise using a knife or masher to the preferred consistency.

6. Season to taste.

FIVE QUESTIONS

Favourite ingredient: Lemons

Favourite food: Ferrero Rocher

Favourite tipple: Scaramanga Pale Ale by Gun Brewery

Holiday destination: Pembrokeshire

What do you do on your day off? Swim

