Sometimes it’s hard to be healthy and sometimes you just need a mate to say, “Why not try this?”. I spend a lot of time with my family and friends just asking what they’re having for tea. Even if they say they’re having beans on toast, I still ponder and think mmmm, so simple, let’s go for it, Anyway…. here are three very simple, delicious vegan ideas for your family table…

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER AND CHICK PEAS WITH LEMON, CORIANDER AND PARSLEY COUSCOUS

Ingredients

• 1 cauliflower

• 1 bulb garlic, chopped

• 1 tbsp caraway seeds

• 1 tbsp cumin seeds

• olive oil

• couscous

• juice of 1 lemon

• handful of chopped parsley

• handful of chopped coriander

Place the cauliflower, garlic, caraway and cumin seeds in a roasting dish and glug olive oil over them. Roast for about 20/30 mins, checking and moving them round, every so often. Prepare the couscous and stir in the lemon, parsley and coriander. Eat together, all piping hot. Simple and delicious.

RED PEPPER PESTO

Ingredients

•3 red peppers

• handful of walnuts

• 4 cloves of garlic

• salt and pepper

Grill the red peppers until their skins are blackening and the inside softens. Peel off their skins and place them in a food processor with the other ingredients. Whizz them into a tasty pasty.

WILD RICE SALAD WITH BUTTERNUT SQUASH

Ingredients for dressing

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin

• olive oil or sunflower oil

• 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

• 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

• 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

• scant 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

•1 clove garlic, minced

Ingredients for salad

• 2 1/2 cups peeled and diced butternut squash

• 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

• sea salt

• black pepper

• 2 1/2 cups thinly sliced spinach

• 1/2 cup thinly sliced leeks, both white and green parts

• 1/2 cup dried cherries (or dried cranberries)

• 1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil

• 3 cups cooked wild rice, warmed

To make dressing, add all ingredients to a jar and whizz up in a blender. Or whisk thoroughly by hand.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Toss squash with olive oil, salt and pepper. Spread onto a baking sheet and roast for about 25 minutes, stirring once, until fork tender.

In a large bowl, combine spinach, leeks, cherries and

basil. Stir in warm rice and squash so that spinach wilts slightly from the heat.

Stir dressing into salad; taste and add salt as needed, I like it quite salty. Serve at room temperature.



