Smoke adds an indefinable magic to whatever food it touches, taking us back to the origins of cooking and the heat and flicker of flames. In Hastings we are fortunate to have Sonny Elliott at Rock-A-Nore Fisheries, whose skilful application of smoke produces his famous hot and cold smoked salmon and other preserved fish.

Sonny also adds this subtle yet strong flavour to other foods and one of the bargains of the town has to be his smoked salt. For just £1 this pot of magic transforms everything it touches, be it a jacket potato, a tomato sandwich, a fish supper or a soup. I’ve yet to dip my chips in it but the little pot is going in my pocket for the next bagful.



