Ingredients

• Wilted vine leaves, or other leaves such as Swiss chard or lettuce (Samera uses chard)

• About a cup of basmati rice

• 1 tbsp olive oil

• About half a cup of tomato puree

• Cooked minced meat (optional)

• Finely chopped garlic and salt to taste

Method

1. Mix the rice with the olive oil, tomato puree and minced meat.

2. Cut the leaves into medium sized strips, fill them and roll them up.

3. Place the filled leaves into a saucepan and cover them with a plate. Add a few glugs of boiling water and leave them to boil for 10 minutes, then cook them for 20 minutes on a low heat.

4. Once cooked, put them onto a plate and serve with a sprinkle of garlic, olive oil and salt.

* Taken down from translation from the Arabic.



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

