Quick Wild Garlic Hummus
• 200g (small tin) chickpeas
• 2 tablespoons lemon juice
• 100g (fistful) wild garlic leaves (rinsed and roughly chopped)
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1 tablespoon Tahini (sesame seed paste)
• 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
• 4 tablespoons water
• pinch of salt and pepper
PICTURE: Arno Maasdorp
1. Rinse and drain the chickpeas, keep a few aside for serving.
2. Combine all the ingredients and blitz until creamy.
3. Add some more lemon juice and seasoning to taste.
4. Turn out into a dish, create a dip with the back of a spoon in the centre, scatter reserved chickpeas and some olive oil or wild garlic pesto!
We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.
Leave a Reply