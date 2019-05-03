• 200g (small tin) chickpeas

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 100g (fistful) wild garlic leaves (rinsed and roughly chopped)

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 tablespoon Tahini (sesame seed paste)

• 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

• 4 tablespoons water

• pinch of salt and pepper

PICTURE: Arno Maasdorp

1. Rinse and drain the chickpeas, keep a few aside for serving.

2. Combine all the ingredients and blitz until creamy.

3. Add some more lemon juice and seasoning to taste.

4. Turn out into a dish, create a dip with the back of a spoon in the centre, scatter reserved chickpeas and some olive oil or wild garlic pesto!



