Congratulations to La Bella Vista, the proud winners of the ‘Muddy Stilettos’ award 2019. You can find them at 8 Grand Parade in St. Leonard’s on Sea. Pop in for some authentic Italian food and, as the name promises, a beautiful view of the sea. And rest assured, despite the award title, your stilettos will stay pristine and new (unless you spill tomato sauce on them).



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

