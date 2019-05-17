Longer lazy days make for longer lazy ways. Gone are the soggy sarnies and eggs boiled to blue oblivion. Eating outdoors is such a treat, especially if it is happy food cooked to order by the enthusiastic crew at PICNIC right opposite the swan boating lake. Look out for the blue and white timber clad building with the colourful awnings and the blackboards as tall as hungry men listing the delights on offer. I met the very welcoming owner Darren (his wife Kim was at home getting ready for the bank holiday rush) on Saturday afternoon. Before you could say picnic-at-the-beach, he invited me to join him where the action happens. These guys run a tight ship.

Cooking in a very well-appointed galley kitchen does not limit what they can stuff in your basket. A genius rethinking of sharing platters take alfresco dining to the full fun level. On the menu are Cold Picnics ranging from the more traditional meat and/or cheese to a delicious vegan and gluten free Garden Picnic with beetroots, falafels, tortilla and dressed salad leaves. Hot Picnics come in the shape of homemade burgers, hotdogs, curries and chilli.

What about the waffles, pancakes and ice creams? you ask. Well, they are all made to order, the smell alone drives kids of all ages giddy. A handwritten sign beside the serving hatch winks at me with a cheeky hash brown and mushroom roll for £2.50 and for a quid extra they will throw in a coffee, a proper coffee. What’s not to like? Fresh food right on the seafront at very reasonable prices served generously. Breakfast and coffee from 7:30, six days a week, rolling into treats, lunch and picnics until late afternoon depending on weather and trade of course.

Welcome to the Old Town, where have you been all this time?

• 16/17 East Parade, Old Town, Hastings www.picnic-hastings.co.uk•



