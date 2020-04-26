Indys Are OPEN!
Food businesses are adapting quickly to drastically different circumstances and needs. Many now sell a wider range of goods and are doing deliveries – for the first time or on a much greater scale – and others have created click-and-collect or collection services so customers don’t have to spend long in the shop. This is a changing situation; if possible, check online for the latest updates.
GREENGROCERS/GENERAL
Carrolls Greengrocers Bexhill
01424 212722 and Facebook
Veg, fruit and eggs
Collection or delivery to the elderly and vulnerable
Good on Greens Ore
01424 437065
Veg, fruit, milk, eggs; shop open, collection and delivery.
Send orders, full address and phone number by email to [email protected]
Hastings Fruit & Veg Queens Road, Hastings
Wide range of fruit and veg
Shop open
Helen’s Fresh, St Leonards
Facebook
Fruit and veg, herbs and spices, halal meat, bread and eggs
Shop open
J and F Fruiterers, Rye Harbour
01797 224863
Veg, fruit and salad boxes
Collection and delivery
Stonelynk Organics Fairlight
07983 224110 / 07864 677383
Organic veg box scheme
Starts in June for delivery and collection
Phone for latest info on other sales until then
St Leonards Grocery St Leonards
01424 432393
Family greengrocers selling good quality fruit and veg and some groceries Shop open plus collection and delivery
Sussex Fruits Bexhill Road
01424 718813 and Facebook
Locally grown fruit and veg, open Wednesday-Saturday, collection and delivery to NHS, elderly and vulnerable
DELI/WINE/BEER/GENERAL
Amore Italiano St Leonards
01424 576926, Facebook;
Italian meals, cheese and ice-cream, wine, dry goods
Shop open plus collection and free local delivery
Cake Room Hastings
01424 444499/07821101188 www.cakeroomhastings.com/shop
Hampers, baking, dry goods, dairy, eggs, wine
Delivery Monday and Friday within 2.5m of shop (phone if you are further), please order by 3.30pm the day before
Dandelion Deli St Leonards
01424 722154
www.dandeliondeli.co.uk
‘Ration boxes’ including ‘make your own meal’ supplies, wine and drinks and sweet treats
Delivery
Eel & Bear Hastings
www.eelandbear.com Facebook, Instagram;
Artisan beer
Click-and-collect and delivery
Farmyard St Leonards
www.farmyardwine.com
Natural and organic wine
£5 delivery and free over £100 to St Leonards, Hastings, Bexhill and elsewhere via 247 Taxis; last-minute orders accepted
Jolly Fisherman Hastings
https://fiddle-dove-6k5l.squarespace.com Facebook Instagram
Draught beer, cider and perry,delivery, Friday afternoons
Free to St Leonards and Hastings, £2 to Bexhill and within 7 miles
Marina Fountain and Artisvin St Leonards
www.marinafountain.co.uk
Wine, beer, bread, groceries, eggs, milk;
Click-and-collect Wednesday-Saturday and Sunday morning
Oriental Supermarket Hastings
01424 532486
Asian and world foods, fresh and dry goods
Shop open
Penbuckles Hastings
01424 465050 Facebook and Instagram
Cheese, meat, deli counter and dry goods; wine and drinks
Pre-order bread and baked goods; open 10.00-3.00pm, one person at a time in the shop, then delivery
Pizzarelli St Leonards
01424 441166 www.pizzarelli.uk
Pizza and Italian food
Order online and free delivery over £10
Queens Deli Hastings
07780 676024 Facebook Instgram
Italian, Spanish and other groceries, cheese, wine and beer
Next day delivery, free for orders over £30, card payment by phone
Trinity Wholefoods Hastings
01424 547465 Facebook Instagram
Dried goods, groceries, wholefoods, veg and fruit
Collection only; please check Facebook for delivery info
BAKERS
Judges Hastings
01424 722588
Bakery; fruit and veg, dried goods, wine and drinks, meat
Shop open and collection
Maker + Baker St Leonards
Email [email protected]
Sourdough bread
Delivery
The Oak Bakery St Leonards
01424 729181
Bread, cakes, pastries and baked goods
Shop open 8.00am-2.00pm daily, closed Sunday
St Clement’s Bakery St Leonards
Instagram
Organic soda bread and rosemary foccacia plus a big selection of sweet treats (cakes, bars, brownies, cookies). Gluten-free baking available sometimes. Also home-made oak-smoked salmon, sausage rolls and bacon.
Pop-up bakery Wednesday and Saturday 12.00pm-1.30pm or until sold-out.
BUTCHERS
Arcade Butchers Hastings
01424 423499
Shop open, collection and delivery
Appleyards Butchers West St Leonards
01424 421267
Meat, veg & fruit, milk, eggs
Shop open
P A Fisher & Son 01424 421975
Meat, veg & fruit, eggs, cheese and bread, some dry goods
Collection and delivery to elderly and vulnerable
London Road Butchers Bexhill
01424 211304
Delivery to Bexhill
Matthews Butchers Bexhill
01424 730737 Facebook
Shop open, collection and delivery
FISH
Arcade Fisheries Hastings
01424 435459
Shop open and free delivery from refridgerated van
RX Fisheries Hastings
01424445239
Fresh and smoked fish
Shop open Tuesday-Satyrday; free local delivery on Thursday
Rock-a-Nore Fisheries Hastings
01424 445425 www.rockanore.co.uk
Fresh fish and home-smoked fish
Shop open and delivery
Mick-the-Fish The Stade Hastings (opposite The Dolphin)
0787 5046308 / 0798 3458673 Instagram
Stall open 9.00am-1.00pm daily when fish landed
Tel’s Plaice The Stade, Hastings (opposite West Hill lift)
Check Facebook for info on opening hours and what’s been landed
Stall open and some local delivery [there are a couple of pic including that says they’ll help those struggling to get out]
MEALS
Bullet Coffee House Hastings
Facebook and Instagram
Open Saturday for orders and collection vegan/vegetarian/gluten-free food
Bay Spice, Hastings
01424 444298 www.bayspice.co.uk
Indian meal
Delivery
Brewing Brothers/ Imperial Pub Hastings
07985 505810 brewingbrothers.org
Beer and pizza
Delivery, 11am-9pm Thursday to Sunday
Catch 22 Old London Road Hastings
01424 441678
Fish & chips
Sales and delivery
Home Ground Kitchen
homegroundkitchen.slerp.com Facebook Instagram
Globally inspired frozen ready-meals, plus weekend treat bags and hot hamper
Click-and-collect and delivery / Take-aways currently in development
La Bella Vista
01424 423608 www.labellavista.co.uk
Italian food
Free local delivery of orders over £20, Wednesday-Sunday
Mamma Putts, St Leonards
01424435101 mammaputts.co.uk
Afro-Caribbean food
Take away
Old Town Fryer Hastings
01424 272475
Fish & chips
Sales and delivery
Remy’s Kulinarya St Leonards
07711 587025 www.cafekulinarya.com
Anglo-Asian/Filipino food and drink
Take-away and free delivery to Hastings and St Leonards, £2 beyond
Tuesday-Saturday midday-6.00pm, Sunday midday-5.00pm
Rustico Hastings and Bexhill
01424 431431 www.rusticoitaliano.co.uk
Pizza and Italian food
Collection and delivery
The Beacon Hastings
01424 431305 Email [email protected], www.beaconhastings.com
Sunday roasts and desserts
Delivery (book in advance)
The Hempist
01424 425608 Facebook
Vegan meals
Delivery, Thursday-Sunday evening
Half Man Half Burger St Leonards
01424 552332 www.halfmanhalfburger.com
Burgers and fries
Deliveries 5.00-9.00pm Thursday-Sunday, pre-order from 9.00am for limited slots
The Lighthouse Hastings
01424 713030
Fish and chips
Call ahead and collect service
The Stag Hastings
07585 962820 Facebook
‘Roaming Stag’ take-away pub food plus ‘Sid’s Essentials’ eg eggs, milk, lasagne sheets, The Stag’s vanilla ice-cream, and ‘Holtie’s Lockdown’ Beers and Wine
Thursday-Saturday 5.00-8.00pm, last order 7.30pm,
contactless payment preferred
Tommy’s Pizzeria
www.tommyspizzeria.co.uk
Wood-fired sourdough, pizza and drinks
Deliveries Wednesday-Saturday 4.00-9.00pm
We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.
