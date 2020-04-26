Food businesses are adapting quickly to drastically different circumstances and needs. Many now sell a wider range of goods and are doing deliveries – for the first time or on a much greater scale – and others have created click-and-collect or collection services so customers don’t have to spend long in the shop. This is a changing situation; if possible, check online for the latest updates.

GREENGROCERS/GENERAL

Carrolls Greengrocers Bexhill

01424 212722 and Facebook

Veg, fruit and eggs

Collection or delivery to the elderly and vulnerable

Good on Greens Ore

01424 437065

Veg, fruit, milk, eggs; shop open, collection and delivery.

Send orders, full address and phone number by email to [email protected]

Hastings Fruit & Veg Queens Road, Hastings

Wide range of fruit and veg

Shop open

Helen’s Fresh, St Leonards

Facebook

Fruit and veg, herbs and spices, halal meat, bread and eggs

Shop open

J and F Fruiterers, Rye Harbour

01797 224863

Veg, fruit and salad boxes

Collection and delivery

Stonelynk Organics Fairlight

07983 224110 / 07864 677383

Organic veg box scheme

Starts in June for delivery and collection

Phone for latest info on other sales until then

St Leonards Grocery St Leonards

01424 432393

Family greengrocers selling good quality fruit and veg and some groceries Shop open plus collection and delivery

Sussex Fruits Bexhill Road

01424 718813 and Facebook

Locally grown fruit and veg, open Wednesday-Saturday, collection and delivery to NHS, elderly and vulnerable

DELI/WINE/BEER/GENERAL

Amore Italiano St Leonards

01424 576926, Facebook;

Italian meals, cheese and ice-cream, wine, dry goods

Shop open plus collection and free local delivery

Cake Room Hastings

01424 444499/07821101188 www.cakeroomhastings.com/shop

Hampers, baking, dry goods, dairy, eggs, wine

Delivery Monday and Friday within 2.5m of shop (phone if you are further), please order by 3.30pm the day before

Dandelion Deli St Leonards

01424 722154

www.dandeliondeli.co.uk

‘Ration boxes’ including ‘make your own meal’ supplies, wine and drinks and sweet treats

Delivery

Eel & Bear Hastings

www.eelandbear.com Facebook, Instagram;

Artisan beer

Click-and-collect and delivery

Farmyard St Leonards

www.farmyardwine.com

Natural and organic wine

£5 delivery and free over £100 to St Leonards, Hastings, Bexhill and elsewhere via 247 Taxis; last-minute orders accepted

Jolly Fisherman Hastings

https://fiddle-dove-6k5l.squarespace.com Facebook Instagram

Draught beer, cider and perry,delivery, Friday afternoons

Free to St Leonards and Hastings, £2 to Bexhill and within 7 miles

Marina Fountain and Artisvin St Leonards

www.marinafountain.co.uk

Wine, beer, bread, groceries, eggs, milk;

Click-and-collect Wednesday-Saturday and Sunday morning

Oriental Supermarket Hastings

01424 532486

Asian and world foods, fresh and dry goods

Shop open

Penbuckles Hastings

01424 465050 Facebook and Instagram

Cheese, meat, deli counter and dry goods; wine and drinks

Pre-order bread and baked goods; open 10.00-3.00pm, one person at a time in the shop, then delivery

Pizzarelli St Leonards

01424 441166 www.pizzarelli.uk

Pizza and Italian food

Order online and free delivery over £10

Queens Deli Hastings

07780 676024 Facebook Instgram

Italian, Spanish and other groceries, cheese, wine and beer

Next day delivery, free for orders over £30, card payment by phone

Trinity Wholefoods Hastings

01424 547465 Facebook Instagram

Dried goods, groceries, wholefoods, veg and fruit

Collection only; please check Facebook for delivery info

BAKERS

Judges Hastings

01424 722588

Bakery; fruit and veg, dried goods, wine and drinks, meat

Shop open and collection

Maker + Baker St Leonards

Email [email protected]

Sourdough bread

Delivery

The Oak Bakery St Leonards

01424 729181

Bread, cakes, pastries and baked goods

Shop open 8.00am-2.00pm daily, closed Sunday

St Clement’s Bakery St Leonards

Instagram

Organic soda bread and rosemary foccacia plus a big selection of sweet treats (cakes, bars, brownies, cookies). Gluten-free baking available sometimes. Also home-made oak-smoked salmon, sausage rolls and bacon.

Pop-up bakery Wednesday and Saturday 12.00pm-1.30pm or until sold-out.

BUTCHERS

Arcade Butchers Hastings

01424 423499

Shop open, collection and delivery

Appleyards Butchers West St Leonards

01424 421267

Meat, veg & fruit, milk, eggs

Shop open

P A Fisher & Son 01424 421975

Meat, veg & fruit, eggs, cheese and bread, some dry goods

Collection and delivery to elderly and vulnerable

London Road Butchers Bexhill

01424 211304

Delivery to Bexhill

Matthews Butchers Bexhill

01424 730737 Facebook

Shop open, collection and delivery

FISH

Arcade Fisheries Hastings

01424 435459

Shop open and free delivery from refridgerated van

RX Fisheries Hastings

01424445239

Fresh and smoked fish

Shop open Tuesday-Satyrday; free local delivery on Thursday

Rock-a-Nore Fisheries Hastings

01424 445425 www.rockanore.co.uk

Fresh fish and home-smoked fish

Shop open and delivery

Mick-the-Fish The Stade Hastings (opposite The Dolphin)

0787 5046308 / 0798 3458673 Instagram

Stall open 9.00am-1.00pm daily when fish landed

Tel’s Plaice The Stade, Hastings (opposite West Hill lift)

Check Facebook for info on opening hours and what’s been landed

Stall open and some local delivery [there are a couple of pic including that says they’ll help those struggling to get out]

MEALS

Bullet Coffee House Hastings

Facebook and Instagram

Open Saturday for orders and collection vegan/vegetarian/gluten-free food

Bay Spice, Hastings

01424 444298 www.bayspice.co.uk

Indian meal

Delivery

Brewing Brothers/ Imperial Pub Hastings

07985 505810 brewingbrothers.org

Beer and pizza

Delivery, 11am-9pm Thursday to Sunday

Catch 22 Old London Road Hastings

01424 441678

Fish & chips

Sales and delivery

Home Ground Kitchen

homegroundkitchen.slerp.com Facebook Instagram

Globally inspired frozen ready-meals, plus weekend treat bags and hot hamper

Click-and-collect and delivery / Take-aways currently in development

La Bella Vista

01424 423608 www.labellavista.co.uk

Italian food

Free local delivery of orders over £20, Wednesday-Sunday

Mamma Putts, St Leonards

01424435101 mammaputts.co.uk

Afro-Caribbean food

Take away

Old Town Fryer Hastings

01424 272475

Fish & chips

Sales and delivery

Remy’s Kulinarya St Leonards

07711 587025 www.cafekulinarya.com

Anglo-Asian/Filipino food and drink

Take-away and free delivery to Hastings and St Leonards, £2 beyond

Tuesday-Saturday midday-6.00pm, Sunday midday-5.00pm

Rustico Hastings and Bexhill

01424 431431 www.rusticoitaliano.co.uk

Pizza and Italian food

Collection and delivery

The Beacon Hastings

01424 431305 Email [email protected], www.beaconhastings.com

Sunday roasts and desserts

Delivery (book in advance)

The Hempist

01424 425608 Facebook

Vegan meals

Delivery, Thursday-Sunday evening

Half Man Half Burger St Leonards

01424 552332 www.halfmanhalfburger.com

Burgers and fries

Deliveries 5.00-9.00pm Thursday-Sunday, pre-order from 9.00am for limited slots

The Lighthouse Hastings

01424 713030

Fish and chips

Call ahead and collect service

The Stag Hastings

07585 962820 Facebook

‘Roaming Stag’ take-away pub food plus ‘Sid’s Essentials’ eg eggs, milk, lasagne sheets, The Stag’s vanilla ice-cream, and ‘Holtie’s Lockdown’ Beers and Wine

Thursday-Saturday 5.00-8.00pm, last order 7.30pm,

contactless payment preferred

Tommy’s Pizzeria

www.tommyspizzeria.co.uk

Wood-fired sourdough, pizza and drinks

Deliveries Wednesday-Saturday 4.00-9.00pm



