It’s a Hastings pizza party and you’re all invited (socially distanced and wearing masks of course!)

PICTURE: Pasha Milburn

Tommy’s Pizzeria

www.tommyspizzeria.co.uk

Instagram: tommyspizzeria1

Where: 28 Norman Road, St Leonard’s-on-Sea.

Open: Tuesday-Saturday 12-10pm, (deliveries 4pm-9pm) and Sunday 12-9pm (but not for delivery)

Price for pizzas: £7-£15. Most pizzas in the £10-£12 range.

Covid-19-proof: Yes. Offering delivery/collection (available via their website) and email to book limited table options outside.

Vegan options: Only one, but one can sub in vegan cheese on any pizza for an extra cost. Dessert options all vegan.

Choose if you like: your sourdough pizza served with a helping of hipster chic. Think matte black walls, communal wooden benches, and a buzzing open kitchen so you can watch your pizza being shaped before your eyes. The tomato sauce on the pizzas is excellent and there is a small but well-thought-out variety of pizzas to choose from made using locally sourced ingredients.

PICTURE: Dave Young

Rustico

www.rusticoneapolitan.co.uk

Instagram: rusticoneapolitan

Where: 31 Robertson Street, Hastings.

Open: Monday-Sunday 4pm-9pm.

Price for pizzas: £5.95-£11. Most fall in the £8.95-£10 range.

Covid-19-proof: Yes. Order via their new Rustico app or on standard delivery sites (Deliveroo, Just Eat and UberEATS). Limited restaurant seating also possible.

Vegan options: Bountiful! A whole dedicated ‘Pizze Vegane’ menu available.

Choose if you like: reliably delicious Neapolitan pizza every time. Though they now have five locations around East Sussex, Rustico is a Hastings institution that always comes up with the goods. A varied menu with multiple pizza choices, along with pasta and calzone options that are sure to please even the pickiest of eaters.

PICTURE: Dave Young

Monellis

www.monellis.co.uk

Instagram: monellisuk

Where: 43A George Street, Hastings.

Open: Wednesday-Saturday 12-8.30pm, Sunday 12-6pm

Price for pizzas: Range between £7.50-£13.

Covid-19-proof: Yes. Ring to order and collect, as well as eat in options.

Vegan options: Only one, but vegan mozzarella available to substitute at an extra cost.

Choose if you like: your pizza with a distinctively Southern Italian Puglian flair. Monellis offer a range of pizzas with traditional toppings made with a sourdough base (look out for ‘mother’ rising in the window), and with ingredients sourced from Italy (and also available to buy for at-home Italian feasting). Go for the pizzas and stay for the homely ambience and friendly conversation with owners Francesca and Frankie.

PICTURE: Pasha Milburn

Brewing Brothers at Imperial

https://brewingbrothers.org Instagram: brewing.brothers

Where: 119 Queens Road, Hastings.

Open: Thursday-Sunday 11am-9pm.

Price for pizzas: £6-£11.

Covid-19-proof: Yes. Currently open for delivery and collection, and limited seating options outside and inside but check social media for updates.

Vegan options: Limited but one or two options always available.

Choose if you like: your sourdough wood fired pizza washed down with a pint of fresh craft beer. Well-made pizza with unfussy serving (in cardboard boxes and served with kitchen roll), Brewing Brothers pizza has a cult following for a reason! The menu is ever-changing with a focus on pizza toppings that go above and beyond the basic with original flavour combinations, techniques and ingredients (think black charcoal cheese or rocket mousse).

• Other honourable mentions to check out also go to:

Fortes Pizzeria (2 Eversfield Place),

Pizzarelli (19 Marine Court),

Bella Napoli (14-15 Pelham Crescent) and

La Bella Vista (8 Grand Parade).



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

