It’s a Hastings pizza party and you’re all invited (socially distanced and wearing masks of course!)

PICTURE: Pasha Milburn

Tommy’s Pizzeria 

www.tommyspizzeria.co.uk
Instagram: tommyspizzeria1
Where: 28 Norman Road, St Leonard’s-on-Sea. 
Open: Tuesday-Saturday 12-10pm, (deliveries 4pm-9pm) and Sunday 12-9pm (but not for delivery)
Price for pizzas: £7-£15. Most pizzas in the £10-£12 range. 
Covid-19-proof: Yes. Offering delivery/collection (available via their website) and email to book limited table options outside.  
Vegan options: Only one, but one can sub in vegan cheese on any pizza for an extra cost. Dessert options all vegan. 
Choose if you like: your sourdough pizza served with a helping of hipster chic. Think matte black walls, communal wooden benches, and a buzzing open kitchen so you can watch your pizza being shaped before your eyes. The tomato sauce on the pizzas is excellent and there is a small but well-thought-out variety of pizzas to choose from made using locally sourced ingredients.   

PICTURE: Dave Young

Rustico 

www.rusticoneapolitan.co.uk
Instagram: rusticoneapolitan
Where: 31 Robertson Street, Hastings. 
Open: Monday-Sunday 4pm-9pm. 
Price for pizzas: £5.95-£11. Most fall in the £8.95-£10 range. 
Covid-19-proof: Yes. Order via their new Rustico app or on standard delivery sites (Deliveroo, Just Eat and UberEATS). Limited restaurant seating also possible.
Vegan options: Bountiful! A whole dedicated ‘Pizze Vegane’ menu available. 
Choose if you like: reliably delicious Neapolitan pizza every time. Though they now have five locations around East Sussex, Rustico is a Hastings institution that always comes up with the goods. A varied menu with multiple pizza choices, along with pasta and calzone options that are sure to please even the pickiest of eaters. 

PICTURE: Dave Young

Monellis 

www.monellis.co.uk
Instagram: monellisuk
Where: 43A George Street, Hastings. 
Open: Wednesday-Saturday 12-8.30pm, Sunday 12-6pm
Price for pizzas: Range between £7.50-£13.
Covid-19-proof: Yes. Ring to order and collect, as well as eat in options.
Vegan options: Only one, but vegan mozzarella available to substitute at an extra cost.
Choose if you like: your pizza with a distinctively Southern Italian Puglian flair. Monellis offer a range of pizzas with traditional toppings made with a sourdough base (look out for ‘mother’ rising in the window), and with ingredients sourced from Italy (and also available to buy for at-home Italian feasting). Go for the pizzas and stay for the homely ambience and friendly conversation with owners Francesca and Frankie. 

PICTURE: Pasha Milburn

Brewing Brothers at Imperial 

https://brewingbrothers.org Instagram: brewing.brothers
Where: 119 Queens Road, Hastings. 
Open:  Thursday-Sunday 11am-9pm. 
Price for pizzas: £6-£11. 
Covid-19-proof: Yes. Currently open for delivery and collection, and limited seating options outside and inside but check social media for updates. 
Vegan options: Limited but one or two options always available.  
Choose if you like: your sourdough wood fired pizza washed down with a pint of fresh craft beer. Well-made pizza with unfussy serving (in cardboard boxes and served with kitchen roll), Brewing Brothers pizza has a cult following for a reason! The menu is ever-changing with a focus on pizza toppings that go above and beyond the basic with original flavour combinations, techniques and ingredients (think black charcoal cheese or rocket mousse). 

Other honourable mentions to check out also go to:
Fortes Pizzeria (2 Eversfield Place),
Pizzarelli (19 Marine Court),
Bella Napoli (14-15 Pelham Crescent) and
La Bella Vista (8 Grand Parade). 


We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.