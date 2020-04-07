Honey And Spice Cake

This handy egg-less cake, slightly adapted from the useful and tasty The Art of the Larder by Claire Thomson, can be made from what’s in the cupboard and has a texture like the sticky Mr Kipling’s Ginger Cake.

Ingredients

• 225g plain flour

• ¼ nutmeg, finely grated

• 1 tsp ground ginger or ground cinnamon

• 100g soft brown sugar

• a pinch of salt

• 1 tsp baking powder

• 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

• 150ml hot black tea

• 100g honey

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 160°C/fan 140°C/Gas 3. Line a 450g loaf tin with baking paper.

2. Mix the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Pour the tea into a measuring jug and stir in the honey so it melts.

3. Mix the wet ingredients into the dry and tip the mixture into the tin.

4. Bake for 35-40 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean when poked into the centre of the cake. Leave in the tin for 10 minutes, then remove and cool completely.



