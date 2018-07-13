Nothing screams summer quite like my Berry Bliss Slushie! Crammed full of goodness and all the vitamins and minerals to make your cells dance, it’ll keep you hydrated, nourished and firing on all cylinders during the hot weather.

It’s so important to keep sufficiently hydrated when it’s hot especially and by incorporating a slushie into your daily routine, you’ll be shining like the sun! Being a slushie as opposed to a smoothie, the water content is much higher (and it’s packed with loads of citrus

zing, too!)

You will need:

1 x frozen banana

1 x cup of frozen berries

juice of 1 lime

juice of 1 orange

3 x tbsp of coconut nectar

500ml coconut water

lots of ice.

Blend and serve over lots more ice and decorate with fresh mint and a wedge of lime.

WHOLESOME KITCHEN BY HOLLY JOHNSON

