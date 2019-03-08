Vegan festival, VegfestUK 2019 is offering accompanied children under 16 free entry to a range of interactive activities promoting healthy eating.

The world’s most famous vegan pirate: Captain James Tea Cook – Pirate of the Carob Bean and his lesser-spotted great crested fluff-bottomed parrot will offer scallywags and little scoundrels easy-peasy, healthy cooking secrets.

VegfestUK takes place on March 23rd-24th at the Brighton Centre and features:

• Around 230 stalls

• 18 global caterers

• Talks on Fitness, Health, Veganic Growing, Radical Veganism,

• Yoga and Wellness Zone

• Cookery Demos

• Live Performances.

• For tickets visit www.brighton.vegfest.co.uk/tickets and follow VegfestUK on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram



