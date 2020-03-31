Welcome to Hastings Independent Press new community podcast called HIPCAST!

In this first episode we offer online services and advice to help the Hastings community currently in isolation. The podcast also includes an interview with Erica Smith who talks about the event ‘A Town Explores A Book’ and music from local composer Jamwala and well known band Los Twangueros.

To follow Covid-19 precautions Colin & Jon produced this first episode remotely.



