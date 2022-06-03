RETURN OF THE KNOTTY FESTIVAL!

On 11 and 12 June Hastings and St Leonards will see the return of this free, fun festival. Highlights include cabaret and performance artists, St Leonards smallest gay bar, mini-golf with your dog in Warrior Square Gardens, a disco tea party at The Stade, the Flag Lab and much more.

PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION

‘Intimate Immensity,’ by Tim E White is currently on at Hastings Arts Forum until 12 June. Open evening is on 3 June, 6-8pm. White’s work explores the vastness of nature but also plays with the ambiguities of photographic space.

PARTYTIME!

‘Queer on the Pier’ presents a ‘Disco Jubilee’ event on the pier from midday until 10pm on 3 June. It will feature Horse Meat Disco, Raf Rundell, Zeroh, Kangbala and Amyl.

FAMILY FUN DAY AND LAUNCH OF THE BRIGHT FOUNDATION

The foundation is a new Arts Education Charity based in Hastings and on 11-12 June there will be a launch festival, featuring all manner of entertainment, including puppet shows and workshops, music and an exhibition of vintage toys, at the beautiful Barn Theatre and Museum at Rogers Farm, Stonestile Lane, TN35 4PH. For more information see their website: www.thebrightfoundation.org.uk

UNNATURAL SELECTION

The Crown Pub, in Old Town, gives us an art exhibition by the local artist Rachel Williams. Her work explores the vulnerability of life in the natural world. She says she sometimes feels that “there but for the grace of God go I. After all, I could have been a Galapagos penguin!”

THE DE LA WARR PAVILION

In keeping with their usual high standards, the DLWP, in Bexhill, presents a great line up of music and comedy, including Macy Gray on 3 June, Sandy Toksvig on 4 June, and The Blues Band on 17 June, and much more. See DLWP website for tickets and details.

SUN SHALL RISE

There will be a special ‘flash mob’ performance to celebrate the Jubilee in Roberston Street on 4 June at 1pm

and at Wellington Place from 2pm. Also featuring a hat and crown making workshop from 10am in Hastings

Town centre.



