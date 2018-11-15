Hastings United lost 2-1 to Cray Wanderers in their top-of-the-table clash at Bromley on Sunday. Cray thus march on with 34 points from 12 matches in the Bostik League South-East, representing 11 wins and just one draw. Hastings remained in second place on 24 points from 10 (eight wins, two defeats), prior to a further league match two days later at home to Herne Bay.

The ‘U’s dominated the first half of the Sunday game in both possession and goal-scoring opportunities. Recent signings Hassan Ibrahim and Lanre Azeez, sparked several attacks, and captain Sam Adams and Jack Dixon were influential in midfield. But both Azeez and Dixon missed clear chances when through on goal, and though Adams and top scorer Daniel Ajakaiye also came close to putting their side ahead, it was Cray that capitalised on a poor defensive clearance, to score right on the brink of half-time.

The second half was a different story. After hitting the cross bar, Cray scored a well-worked second goal and, though United chalked that out almost immediately with an own goal at a corner, Cray held them at bay thereafter.

Manager Chris Agutter said afterwards that it was “a great game to be involved in” and that he was “tremendously proud of the lads”. But he is bound to be disappointed, along with a good number of travelling supporters, that they could not have squeezed a share of the points.

There will only be one team automatically promoted from this division at the season’s end. Cray remain very much in prime position.



