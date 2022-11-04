Get Your Skates On

The Source Park will be hosting a skateboarding fun day event tomorrow (Saturday), featuring a formal competition supported by the national sports body Skateboard GB followed by a ‘best trick’ bowl jam for all-comers. The day finishes up with some local skate video screenings.

CREDIT The Source Park

There will be total prize money of over £3,000 split between the competition and the jam. Source Skateboard Manager Tom Pickard is hoping for up to 40 skaters from all over the UK to compete, notwithstanding the national rail strikes currently threatened for the day. Competition entries closed on Monday this week, but everyone of whatever age and level is welcome to skate in the evening. Watching from the sidelines is free all day, with spectacular performances guaranteed.

According to Tom, there has been a huge increase in skateboarding since it became an Olympic sport at Tokyo last year. The influx of new or returning skaters has risen, most notably female skateboarders of all ages. The Source’s skate store is also expanding rapidly with a growing choice of brands, British as well as American.

• Spectator tickets for the event can be obtained free from www.sourceskate.com/pages/1066-welcome-event-tickets



