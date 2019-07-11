Morale at Hastings & Bexhill RFC is on a high, despite the relegation of the first team from the London & South East League back in April and defeat in the Bob Rogers Cup Final later in the same month. Followers will have recognised that in both competitions H & B fought valiantly through some tough contests. Horsham, their conquerors in the Cup, will be playing their rugby three tiers higher from September, and in their last game against H & B three years ago had racked up more than 90 points, so the 31-3 scoreline represented a fine effort by the Hastings side which will give them plenty of confidence for the forthcoming season back at a lower level.

H&B captain Joe Umpleby pictured at the Bob Rogers Cup Final in April receiving the runners-up trophy from Simon Dixon of Harvey’s Brewery

PICTURE: Peter Knight

And they start effectively on Saturday 27th July when they hold an all-day sevens tournament on their home ground at (what used to be) William Parker, organised by their senior players as well as the usual backroom volunteers.

The rugby contest will feature up to ten teams. Eight have already confirmed, including visiting teams from Rye, St Leonard’s Cinque Ports and Burgess Hill (Pain Train). First kick-off will be at 11am with the final anticipated shortly before 5pm. There will also be a live DJ music set, food vans and (unsurprisingly at a rugby event) a drinks tent. Main sponsor is Ye Olde Pumphouse, but additional commercial support would be very welcome. Entry for spectators is free, and the club is hoping for a big turn-out. The after-party will run on until 8pm.

Come and support a day of jollity at the top of the town. Fancy dress is encouraged, and there will be a prize for best dresser. Insider tip: wear something that will survive being blown about.



