By Peter Knight

Hastings & Bexhill RFC face their toughest challenge of the season, as they prepare to take on Horsham in the final of the Bob Rogers Sussex Cup. East Grinstead RFC are hosting the event on Saturday 27th April. The opposition finished their league season second in London Division 2 (South East), whilst sadly H&B were relegated from Division 3.

Bob Rogers presented the trophy to Sussex Rugby Football Union when he completed his time as President of the RFU in 2006-7. Bob is a stalwart of Sussex rugby. He played in the county championship fifteen times at scrum half and was a very active committee member; finishing as President in 1994-6.

H&B team 2018/19

PICTURE: Peter Knight

This is the first time in their history that H&B have reached the final of this competition for Sussex clubs of Level 8 and above.

Coach Ben Davies hopes to have his full squad fit and available for this prestigious game. This season has seen the emergence of an excellent group of players, who have come through the club’s lower sides to claim their place after the retirement of several very experienced players at the end of last season.

Realistically H&B start this game as the underdogs; but cup games have the habit of producing unexpected results. Maybe there will be some new silverware on display at the club’s annual awards dinner that evening. But whatever happens on the pitch, you can be sure that the H&B squad will have enjoyed their game and given every ounce of effort in their pursuit of an upset.



