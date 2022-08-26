Adam Carder brings us his unique commentary on the opening three games for United in the Isthmian Premier League.

Hastings United enter the Isthmian Premier League for the first time in ten years. But, in truth, it’s a bit of a reality check. Their first opponents are Aveley. They visit the Pilot Field on Saturday 13 August, in the second scorching heatwave of the summer. Hastings United start well, maintaining possession. After several corners, and a marvellous save from a Tom Chalmers strike, there is a water break. Somehow after the interruption, Aveley seem to find themselves in more space and are able to put more pressure on the Hastings goal. Just after half-time, Aveley score. But Hastings claw one back at sixty-eight minutes. In the final minute, however, Aveley are awarded a free kick and – despite the fact that the ball appears to have left play and re-entered play via the safety barrier, apparently unseen by the linesman or referee – Aveley pounce and score. Hastings have lost their first game in the new big time.

United then make the first of two away trips this week, the first to Folkestone Invicta, for a cooler, Tuesday evening kick off. Both teams play and defend very well. United look strong in phases, but very few chances trouble either goalkeeper. It ends goalless but Hastings, at least, have their first Premier point. They then travel to mighty Hornchurch, hoping for a first win. Unfortunately, a handball by O’Mara in the box, just 5 minutes in, puts Hastings United down to 10 men. Hornchurch put the penalty away. After just 12 minutes Hornchurch are 2- 0 up. Hastings United battle valiantly with ten men, producing some of their best football, but the lack of a pacy forward is showing, and in the final minutes of the game Hornchurch grab a third.

And so, after three games in this elevated tier, Hastings United sit at the bottom of the Isthmian Premier League. It is clearly going to be a steep learning curve but, as they say, we believe in ‘Super Gary Elphick.’



