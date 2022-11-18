Hastings Utd 4,

Haringey Borough 1

By Hugh Sullivan

The month of November started for the ’U’s with two narrow and arguably undeserved 1-0 defeats on the road. And at 4.30pm last Saturday it was beginning to look as if their third league fixture of the month might go the same way.

Visitors Haringey Borough had come to the Pilot Field intent on frustrating their hosts – holding a high line in defence, cramming the midfield with industrious ball-challengers, and offering just enough by way of counter-attack down the flanks to pose potential goal threats of their own. In the 34th minute their striker Johnny Ashman, finding himself shoulder-to-shoulder at the back with United’s Alex Brefo as a high cross came over, performed a neat nudge on his marker to unbalance him and an even neater flick of the ball to loop it past Louis Rodgers into the top corner for a 1-0 lead.

Joe Gbode, in previous action for Hastings at Lewes

CREDIT: Scott White

Halftime came and went, United remained with the lion’s share of possession, but persisted in attempting to play killer balls over the top to strikers Ben Pope and Joe Gbode without offering adequate support for them from midfield. Sam Hasler and Knory Scott were making only sporadic breaks on either wing, while Jack Dixon and Ryan Worrall played generally too deep to cause Haringey much alarm. For the last quarter of the match manager Gary Elphick withdrew Pope and Scott, replacing them with Sam Adams and James Hull.

The changes had a positive effect, Adams in particular raising the tempo of his team’s attacks with some typical bustling runs and snappy passing. Would United now find a way through?

Goal drama

A free-kick was awarded outside the area. Hasler was called over to take it with his left foot, and he swept the ball unerringly into the corner of the Haringey net. 1-1? No, the assistant referee flagged for a technical infringement: defender Craig Stone, having been on the sidelines receiving treatment, had returned to the field of play without permission. Although he had taken no part in the free kick, and despite vigorous protests by Hastings players and coaches backed by a chorus of howled disappointment from the Pilot Field crowd, the goal was disallowed and the kick ordered to be retaken. This time it was Adams who hit the ball right-footed. It ricocheted off to the right-hand area of the penalty box where Dixon was adjudged to have been fouled. Penalty! Now it was the Haringey players who surrounded the referee to dispute his decision – again to no avail. Adams was kept waiting an age with the ball in his hands, but eventually put it on the spot and drove it home.

The United players, sensing that the remaining time was theirs to force a win, performed only perfunctory celebrations. Four minutes later Gbode was fouled in the penalty area, for a second spot-kick. Adams gave the 17-year-old loanee from Gillingham the chance to put himself on the scoresheet, and he took it, rifling the ball into the back of the net. There was plenty of celebration for this goal, and more followed.

Ten minutes later Gbode drifted in from the left and, from almost 30 yards, swept his shot sweetly into the far corner. At 3-1 the game was clearly won; the young man departed to a standing ovation. Within a minute it was 4-1, as his replacement Chinedu McKenzie scored from close range.

The ‘U’s were due to host bottom club Corinthian Casuals in a further league match on Tuesday, then await the arrival of National League side Chippenham Town for a 2nd round FA Trophy cup-tie tomorrow (Saturday). A little over a year ago Hastings beat Chippenham away 1-0 in an FA Cup qualifier with a goal scored by Kenny Pogue – the swansong performance of Chris Agutter’s managerial reign. They will fancy their chances again, for whilst Chippenham did beat League One side Lincoln City in the FA Cup proper a couple of weeks ago, the visitors haven’t won any of their nine away league games this season.



