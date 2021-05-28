United in Transition

By Nick Pelling

Hastings United Women and Girls team have won the Sussex County Womens Football League in their first season of existence. A thrilling 4-3 victory over nearest rivals Montpelier Villa at Pilot Field earlier this month, achieved from a 1-3 deficit with just ten minutes left on the stopwatch, secured the title. It’s not yet clear whether this will be followed by the promotion to the South East Counties League (tier 6 of the women’s football pyramid) which it merits. But there are reasons to be optimistic

This higher league was not only suspended in mid-season but eventually abandoned. Clubs were informed that no promotions or relegations would result. But unlike the case of the men’s team – on course to win the Isthmian South East division for each of the past two seasons, and both times thwarted by league suspensions – there seems to be a wider opening for the women to squeeze through. The FA Women’s Football Board has recommended that there be “upward club movement” via an application process, which the United board will surely make for their team. The likelihood is that the higher league will expand in numbers, so that no teams have to be relegated to make way if Hastings advance.

In the meantime, there has been a steady stream of announcements on the club website in recent weeks of new and renewed signings for the 2021/22 men’s season. Sam Hasler, a 28-year-old attacking midfielder has come in from Isthmian Premier side Folkestone Invicta on a one-year contract; Craig Stone, Marcus Goldsmith, Lloyd Dawes, Ryan Worrall and Kenny Pogue have all confirmed that they are staying.

Independent Supporters

The most exciting development for the club, though, is the planned move to the new ground and sporting centre at Tilekiln. All-weather pitches, MUGA arenas and a gym are all good news, not just for the club but also for the wider community. In addition to strong playing squads, both men and women, and an ambitious leadership team, Hastings United has another powerful resource: fans. In the three years immediately prior to the pandemic, Hastings had seen average men’s team attend-ances almost double to become the best supported semi-professional team in Sussex.. This no doubt stems partly from the attractive nature of the football being played, and from consistently successful home results. Some credit

might also be given to a new fan organisation, Hastings United Independent Supporters Club (HUISC).

The AGM of HUISC will be held next Thursday 3rd June at 7pm at Pilot Field. Fans are encouraged to attend and to add their voices and votes to future projects. If local people want to apply for membership online, then now is undoubtedly a good time. HUISC has also organised a ‘family fun walk’ from Pilot Field to Tilekiln at 3pm on Saturday 5th June to show support for the stadium move.

The Treasurer of HUISC is Chris Laverick whose regular podcast (see below) carries a wide range of news related to the club. Having endured the emotional burden of supporting Queen’s Park Rangers in earlier life, he now puts his hopes on following the ‘U’s and encouraging all Hastings football enthusiasts to do likewise.

Although the future of the club undoubtedly looks bright, there may be legal snags up ahead. The transition to Tilekiln is not dependent upon mercurial football but upon plodding lawyers and councillors. The club needs to gain dual planning permissions both for the Tilekiln site and for a housing development at Pilot Field that will provide finance for the move. The Borough Council is still being rather cagey about where the club is with these issues. Anyone who wants to know more should attend the HUISC meeting.

• Chris Laverick’s Sussex By The Sea podcast can be viewed on Youtube: see

further From Roker to Podcaster.



