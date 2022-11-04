Six Points and Cup Progress for United

18 October: Wingate & Finchley 0, Hastings Utd 4

22 October: Herne Bay 0, Hastings Utd 3

25 October: Hastings Utd 1, Potters Bar Town 2

29 October: Hastings Utd 4, Burgess Hill Town 2

By Adam Carder

Hastings United travelled to Wingate & Finchley on Tuesday 18 October where a changed formation produces a fine display. Kane Penn scores in the 42nd minute from an excellent Tom Chalmers cross into the box. After the break Chalmers, Ben Pope and Sam Adams all hit the back of the net to make it a very comfortable evening for the ‘U’s.

The following Saturday we are at Herne Bay for a clash between the two teams promoted from the South East Division last season. Kane Penn doesn’t take long to score after a wonder run into the box, slotting under the keeper. A corner on the stroke of half time is whipped in by Sam Hasler and headed home by Alex Brefo. Adams makes it 3-0 in the 54th minute after a perfect pass out of defence by Jake Elliott finds Kane Penn on the edge of the box: he squares to Pope who unselfishly passes to the goalscorer.

Ben Pope back in goalscoring form

CREDIT: Scott White

Three days later Hastings are back at the Pilot Field to entertain Potters Bar Town. It’s a top-of-the-table clash, with the ‘U’s potentially climbing to third place with a victory while the visitors will head the league if they win.

First blood to Potters Bar after a deflected free kick is diverted past Louis Rogers. In the second half they get their only other chance on goal thanks to a cool pass whipped from left back to right wing before being swept into the top corner to put the visitors 2-0 up.

Hastings are able to net a consolation goal thanks to Penn. and there are then claims of a handball on the line from the ‘U’s supporters and players alike, but the referee is poorly positioned to see and allows play to continue. The final whistle seals an unmerited defeat.

Next up at the Pilot Field are Burgess Hill Town for an FA Trophy first round tie contested last Saturday (29 October). The all-Sussex fixture starts well for Hastings when Pope lobs the visiting keeper from 20 yards out, then defender Alex Brefo surprises everyone with a 35-yard strike into the top corner. Dan Perry gets one back for Burgess Hill before half time, but Ben Pope scores his second goal (the ‘U’s third) before Perry scores a second. Chinedu McKenzie is brought on to replace Pope in the 72nd minute and immediately scores Hastings’ fourth with a cool header.

By the time you read this United will have played another away league match at Billericay on Tuesday 1 November. They are also due to play away tomorrow (Saturday) in North London against Enfield Town.



