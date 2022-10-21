A win and a defeat

8 October:

Metropolitan Police 0,

Hastings Utd 0

(4-5 on penalties)

15 October:

Hastings Utd 0,

Bishops Stortford 1

By Adam Carder

Hastings United travelled to West London for a fight with the law which they won. A week later they went down 1-0 at home to the league leaders. Two close games which could have gone either way.

In the FA Trophy against Metropolitan Police FC the score was 0-0, with both keepers making fantastic saves to keep it level. Hastings came the closest when Knory Scott found space in the last few minutes, but the home keeper denied him. Then who would have the nerves from the penalty spot?

Lloyd Dawes in action against Bishops Stortford

CREDIT: Scott White

Met Police win the toss and elect to go first. The first four penalties for each team are aimed into the corners – calm, precise and hit with power. But the Police’s fifth kick-taker, goaded by the many ‘U’s fans behind the goal, tries to be cheeky from the spot and chips the ball over the bar. There’s a caterwaul of screaming from the faithful before Super Sammy Adams steps up for the ‘U’s. He doesn’t hold back, no keeper in the world is stopping that rocket into the top corner. Hastings have won 5-4 on penalties and are in the hat for the next round. (They’ll play Burgess Hill Town at home on 29 October).

Last Saturday Isthmian Premier League leaders Bishops Stortford visited the Continental Pilot Field.

The game is preceded by the announcement of a league award to Hastings #1 Louis Rogers – the September Golden Gloves for no goals conceded. Then Hastings start brightly with Lloyd Dawes causing trouble for Stortford down the right wing, Shots from James Hull and Dawes test their keeper but don’t find a way through. Stortford gradually take more control of the game and slow its pace. The first half ends 0-0.

In the second period the ‘U’s again find space and look for options, but against the run of play Bishops Stortford get a corner and score to go 1-0 up. Hastings, not disheartened, continue to press. Scott and Ben Pope trouble the keeper but are unable to find a goal. The visitors defend well, and see out the game to take all three points.



