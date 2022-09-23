Three points for the ‘U’s

By ADAM CARDER

Hastings United 1,

Kingstonian 0

It’s Tuesday night (13 September), the Continental Pilot Field is open, the beers and burgers are flowing and the crowd is building for a middle-of-the-table clash between Hastings United and Kingstonian. Before the game a one-minute silence is observed in memory of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Pilot Field then erupts into God Save The King.

The referee blows his whistle and the game begins. Hastings open brightly with an early effort on goal from Jack Dixon which sails just over the bar. Kane Penn and Joe Gbode try shots from outside the area, both narrowly flying wide.

Joe Gbode’s penalty kick

CREDIT: Scott White

Kingstonian have chances to press the United defence, but they can’t get any shots away or trouble Louis Rogers in goal.

A cross floated into the box by Tom Chalmers leads to a fantastic shot from Sam Adams producing a great save from the Kingstonian keeper. Gbode follows up with a shot; the defender clears the ball off the line.

Great pressing from United who seem the more dangerous of the two teams when going forward. Kingstonian mount one fast-paced break with three against two, but Jack Dixon wins the ball with a well-timed tackle to halt it.

On the stroke of half time Sam Adams pokes a ball through the visitors’ defence into the penalty area. Gdobe looks to be running in on goal when a defender’s sliding tackle catches him. The referee instantly points to the spot. Gdobe walks up slowly, and powers the ball past the keeper’s right hand. United are 1-0 up.

As the second half starts, it’s pretty much the same, United with a good amount of possession and several attempts on goal, the Kingstonian defence doing well against the pressure but their counter-attacks achieving little. It’s as if they lack that final attacking player to produce something for them.

United see the game out to finish the game it, 1-0 with three much needed points, and moving from 16th place in the league to 13th.

• United’s next home fixture is tomorrow (Saturday 24 September) against Carshalton Athletic.



