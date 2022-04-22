Elphick Explains

Back in January Hugh Sullivan interviewed Hastings United manager Gary Elphick for HIP as the team climbed to the top of the Isthmian league divisional table. Two and a half months on, with the league title secured, Gary responds to further questions.

Gary Elphick and Jon Meeney celebrate at Faversham

CREDIT: Scott White

HS: Congratulations on winning the title. Why has the season gone so right for you and the team?

GE: When I was appointed manager last November I knew that we had a very good team –

I couldn’t wish to work with a better group of people. Chris [Agutter, the previous manager] had gone suddenly, but the group needed to be preserved. My best move, though, was to bring in Jon Meeney as my assistant: a different voice and a different energy to add to the existing crop of coaches.

HS: Any particular players you would pick out?

GE: I’d make a special call for Jack Dixon and Sam Adams. They’re both Hastings lads through and through, and have given everything for the team over a long period.

HS: And a best match?

GE: The 2-1 win at Ashford in January was key. They’ve been a voodoo team for Hastings. We changed tactics for that match, and it paid off – that doesn’t always happen.

HS: Did the pull-out from the intended relocation to Tilekiln affect you or the players?

GE: When you’re managing – or playing – you’re very football-driven – so, no, it wasn’t of immediate concern. But I’m gutted for the club and can’t understand why the council stopped it.

HS: What’s the difference between the Isthmian Premier, to which the team has been promoted, and the South-Eastern Division?

GE: Wages go up, that means that more of the players are full-time and can spend longer time in the gym, so there’s an increase in athleticism.

HS: How will the team cope?

GE: We need to keep the right players – and I don’t think that’s too difficult. It’s a well-run club, there’s very

good back-room staff, and decent crowds: that’s a real selling point.

HS: Will you still be here next year?

GE: Hastings has had a special place in my heart from the first game I played here. I can’t see myself walking out. Now that we’ve won the league I’ll sit down with the board and work things out.



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

