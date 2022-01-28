Surprise defeat for ‘U’s – Ashford up next

Hastings United suffered a surprise home defeat by Burgess Hill Town at Pilot Field last Saturday. Having won eight of their last nine league games, and conceded only two goals in the process, they found themselves one down in the third minute to visitors Burgess Hill Town, who put two more past them and held out to win 3-2. Defenders Ollie Black and Craig Stone scored the home side’s goals, and they dominated possession and territory throughout, but lacked calm finishing in the last half hour.

United remain four points clear at the top of the Isthmian South East Division and travel to second-placed Ashford United tomorrow (Saturday) for a crucial encounter. United beat Ashford 2-0 in a low key Buildbase FA Trophy tie in early October but lost 3-1 in the league later in the same month. A large and noisy away following can be expected.



