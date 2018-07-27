The three year tenure of Hastings & St Leonards Priory cricketers in the Sussex Premier League seems to be slipping away without reprieve or consolation. On the last two Saturdays, 14 and 21 July, the team suffered its eighth and ninth league defeats of the season, away at Middleton and at Brighton & Hove respectively. On Sunday its winning run in the county’s T20 knock-out competition also came to an end when last year’s champions Roffey came to Horntye for a semi-final and won comfortably in a one-sided contest.

The game at Middleton on 14 July was pivotal. Priory were missing leading bowlers Jed O’Brien (on holiday) and Adam Barton (broken wrist) but buoyed by the return not only of all-rounder Elliott Hooper, who had returned a five wicket haul in his first game of the season the previous week against Ifield, but also of regular Sussex county batsman Harry Finch. With opener Joe Billings, one of only three batsmen in the league to have scored over 500 runs in the season, in spectacular form, the team arrived no doubt confident of amassing a strong total. But although Billings hit a breezy 48 and Jake Woolley, another batsman enjoying a good season, 34, the rest of the line-up folded disappointingly: Finch was bowled out for only 9, Hooper for 13, and 108 for 3 turned into 148 all out. The depleted attack reduced Middleton to 45 for 3, but then lost control, and the home team triumphed by five wickets.

The defeat last Saturday by league leaders Brighton & Hove was far closer. Still without O’Brien and Barton, unable to borrow Finch again (ironically he scored 98 in a county championship match for Sussex against Gloucestershire instead), deprived of Josh Beeslee who was suspended for showing dissent in the Middleton game, and also missing Ryan Hoadley and Harry Scowen, Priory travelled with a scratch team cobbled from 2nd XI hopefuls and seemingly little hope. But a remarkable bowling performance by Hooper, taking 8 wickets for 50 with his left-arm spin in almost 24 overs, enabled them to dismiss their hosts for 181. In reply Billings for once was out cheaply, but Woolley (52) and Hooper (37) battled valiantly. At 156 for 7 with Woolley still at the crease , they were in with a shout – ‘I really thought we were going to win at that stage’, Woolley said. Then he missed a ball that kept low, and the two remaining wickets tumbled, leaving Priory 20 runs short.

Priory coach Ian Gillespie – not the season he hoped for

PICTURE: Dave Young

No T20 Heroics

On Sunday there were few heroics from the home side. Roffey were not only Sussex T20 champions in 2017; they have made the quarterfinals of both the national T20 and 40-over cup competitions this season as well as lying second in the Sussex Premier. And they showed why from the start, Priory being reduced to 7 for 2 in the second over with a smart run-out of opener James Pooley followed by a brilliant catch by overseas (Australian) all-rounder Ben Manenti, running back from a position on the edge of the inner fielding circle, to send back captain Tom Gillespie. Billings and Hooper hit out strongly in a partnership of 40 in four overs, including a couple of towering sixes from the former, but when both of them and also Woolley fell with only 50 on the board in the eighth over, the game was already effectively over as a contest, notwithstanding some eccentric improvisation from O’Brien and lusty blows by Beeslee and Adam Pye. Roffey eased past Priory’s eventual total of 125 with four overs to spare and the loss of only two wickets.

It’s all a far cry from the confident expectations voiced by coach Ian Gillespie at the start of the season. Priory had lost batting mainstays Jason Finch (Harry’s father) and Leo Cammish from the 2017 side, and knew that Hooper would be unavailable for the first half of the season; but the bowling attack looked strong enough as Beeslee moved over from Bexhill and Pye was recruited from Hellingly. As it has turned out, the batsmen, apart from Billings and Woolley, have never got going: Pooley, of whom much was hoped for, has scored just 65 runs in nine completed innings; Tom Gillespie (Ian’s son) 138 in 10; Greg Devlin, another recruit from Hellingly, 80 in 7. On the bowling front Barton has barely played after suffering a series of injuries; South African import Alastair Maasch has never got on the field at all, dislocating his shoulder in the warm-up before his intended debut (and recently suffering a recurrence); O’Brien has been unable to repeat previous seasons’ successes with his left arm spin; neither Beeslee nor Pye have quite made the grade.

With six league games still to play, Priory trail Middleton by 40 points and Cuckfield by 55. Mathematically, with 20 points awarded for a league win after batting and bowling bonuses, they need at least two victories more than Middleton and three more than Cuckfield to have a chance of survival. That’s not impossible. But five of these six games pit them against teams who have been consistently winning at the right end of the table. The chances are that by the time they visit Cuckfield on the last day, 1st September, their fate will already have been sealed.

Bounce straight back?

How damaging would relegation be, if it happens, for the long term health of the Priory club? Maybe not so much if the team could bounce straight back. There are younger players like Hoadley, Scowen and Ben Ferguson who can only get better. But will the higher quality players be willing to perform, even for a year, back at a lower level? Billings, for instance, would surely get offers elsewhere, if indeed the Sussex county squad don’t come calling anyway. And just as for a relegated Premier League football club adjusting to competition in the Championship, bouncing back may be not so easy: the experience of the Bexhill team, third in the Sussex Premier in 2016, relegated last year, and currently in trouble around the foot of Division 2, shows how quickly and inexorably a team can drop and keep dropping.

Priory also have troubles off the field. The intended move from Horntye to new pastures at Combe Valley seems to have stalled indefinitely. Existing club sponsors, the Burney Group, who were involved in the development plans associated with this move, are understood to not be renewing their support. It doesn’t seem a great moment to be looking for a new sponsor. But within the dressing room Woolley insists there’s no panic or dissension. The players are in this together, at least for the remainder of the season. We wish them an upturn in fortune, starting with tomorrow’s game at home to Eastbourne.

