Priory Win Big

Haywards Heath 94;

Hastings & St Leonards Priory 97-2

Last Saturday Hastings & St Leonards Priory celebrated their first win in the Sussex Premier League since early May when they routed Haywards Heath by an eight wicket margin. Adam Barton took two early wickets, John Morgan’s seamers disposed of four batsmen in the home team’s middle order, and Dilshan De Soysa spun through the tail. When Priory batted, Jake Woolley hit a belligerent, season’s best 56 not out, off only 47 balls, De Soysa (23 not out) gave him solid support, and the target was reached in the 21st over.

The result leaves Priory still bottom of the league table with three matches left to play, but they are now only six points adrift of Haywards Heath and 22 behind Cuckfield. Two sides out of these three look set for relegation – which one will survive? Tomorrow (Saturday) Priory entertain Brighton & Hove at Horntye, then on the 28th they travel to Cuckfield. The latter match is clearly a “must win”; it would set things up nicely if they could triumph in the former too.



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

