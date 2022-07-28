Priory suffer more disappointments

16 July:

Match drawn

Hastings & St Leonards Priory 270

Brighton & Hove 214 for 9

23 July:

Lost by seven wickets

Hastings & St Leonards Priory 131

Middleton 135 for 3

The cricketers of Hastings & St Leonards Priory suffered further disappointments in their two most recent Sussex League encounters.

On 16 July they posted their highest total of the summer at home to fellow-strugglers Brighton & Hove, thanks to a brilliant innings of 85 from William Hutchings and stout support from the tail. By the 29th over the visitors, in reply, were reduced to 103 for six wickets, shared between the bowlers, and victory seemed on the cards. But the seventh wicket pair dug in, catches were dropped or never quite fell to hand, and Priory ran out of time and inspiration as their opponents settled for a draw.

On 23 July young openers Seaver Cowley and Dylan Woolley gave Priory a solid start, but both fell to Middleton’s left-arm spinner George Briance who went on to take seven wickets as the innings quickly folded. Adam Barton took two early wickets, but thereafter the West Sussex side’s strong batting line-up cruised to their target.

Priory have gone 11 matches over nearly three months without a win, but now have two successive matches at home, hosting first Bognor Regis, then Preston Nomads. Can they keep believing?



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

