New Bexhill centre for BMX racers

By Romeo Cappai

BMX is doing tricks in a skate park, isn’t it? Well, that’s BMX freestyle. There’s also BMX racing. So, for local racers, forget the Source Park. The focus of their sporting world is now the brand-new BMX freestyle centre at Sidley Recreation Ground in Bexhill, which had its official launch last Saturday, though it in fact opened at the beginning of this month. It’s one of the best cycling facilities in the UK, and use of it is absolutely free.

BMX racing first originated in the late 1970s, when there was a massive scene of street events held all over Hastings and Bexhill, including the famous ‘backyard jam’. Racing was first just a mutation of freestyle but, as the years went by, it started to grow and grow, until it was developed into an Olympic discipline, which changed the sport forever.

British Championships 2021 at Leicester

CREDIT: Veronique Leplat

Since BMX was added to the Olympic schedules, Britain has been home to two Olympic medalists and many other great Olympic riders.

Nowadays, regionals are held every two weeks in the north, south, midlands and East Anglia; nationals every four weeks. The current national leader for superclass men is Kye White followed by Quillan Isidore and Eddie Moor. Leader of championship women (the female equivalent of superclass men) is Bethany Shriver, followed by Emily Hutt and Betsy Bax.

British Championships 2021 at Leicester

CREDIT: Veronique Leplat

Locally, the track at Sidley has serviced riders for many years, but it has now been redeveloped into a modern centre. Thanks are due to local coach Keith Duly, who is a legend in the sport and was a top national racer during the late 1980s. He has spent a lot of time and energy fundraising the redevelopment.

Now there is something to suit everyone: a racing track from beginner to pro, a skate park, and dirt jumps. There will also be coaching sessions taking place for all ages and abilities.



We hope you have enjoyed reading this article. The future of our volunteer led, non-profit publication would be far more secure with the aid of a small donation. You can also support local journalism by becoming a friend of HIP. It only takes a minute and we would be very grateful.

