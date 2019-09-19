by Mia L.

The Source Park’s Battle of Hastings (B.O.H) got off to a flying start on 5th September as 48 riders from across the globe descended on the seafront for a series of rider warm-up sessions. Officiated heats began on Saturday in the competition for the weekend’s 24,000 euro cash prize.

I went along to the “Vero Best Trick” event, and was soon utterly immersed in the jubilant atmosphere and sheer sporting exuberance of the diverse riders on show. It was non-stop, edge-of-your seat action throughout – a truly unique sense of creative flair and technical expertise.

Local talent Stuart Chisholm more than held his own, performing a series of dynamic tricks alongside his equally talented contemporaries.

But what I sensed above all was a real camaraderie amongst the riders throughout the competition – and a ‘can do’ spirit, which seems to embody the overall ethos of the BMX scene, as the riders showed their undeniable passion for the sport.

The results were announced on the Sunday evening, then a further exclusive awards ceremony was held for the Our BMX Nora Cup (Number One Rider Awards – the BMX equivalent of Hollywood Oscars) at St Mary in the Castle.

B.O.H winners were Team Sergio Layos (Spain) with team-mates Tom Justice (UK), Simone Barraco (Italy) and Courage Adams (Nigeria). In second place: Team Lewis Mills (Australia), which included local rider Dan Lacey. Third place went to Team Boyd Hilder (Australia).

Best Trick was won by Morgan Wade (USA).

As to the Nora, Rich Moore of the Source Park commented: “The highlight was probably Mat Hoffman winning the Legend Award. Mat was in Hastings to spectate at the event and had no idea he was going to win, so it was a huge surprise….Hoffman invented half of the tricks that people do, so was a very popular winner.

There followed a B.O.H after-party held at the Brass Monkey, giving spectators the chance to meet their favourite riders in person.What a weekend and what an event – roll on Battle of Hastings 2020!

• For information on future events, refer to the Source Park website www.sourcebmx.com



