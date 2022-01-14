Hastings Athletics Club runners celebrate completion of the senior men’s race at the annual Sussex cross-country championships which took place last Saturday on Bexhill Downs. Four club members – under 15s Rae Le Fay and Evelyn Morris, and senior women Grace Baker and Eileen Beech – won qualifying places in the county team for the UK championships to be held at Loughborough in March. But congratulations to all, seniors and juniors alike, who raced up and down the hilly circuit under torrential downpours of rain that turned already saturated turf into miles of muddy morass.



