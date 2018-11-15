PREVIEW: The Albion Monday 26th November

Jack Jones Vocals/guitar

Wayne Thomas bass/vocals

Rob Steele Drums

Jack Jones may be recognisable to fans of The Libertines as the Welsh poet who opened up their stadium shows with his dark, amusing poems, Ketamine and Poundland.

However his own three-piece rock band is currently headlining a UK tour and as luck would have it they will be stopping off in Hastings later this month to play a special gig.

All originally from Swansea, Trampolene combine spoken word poetry and witty lyrics with rock and roll to highlight life’s funny and depressing sides; tales of growing up, schoolyard romances and struggles with working class life are all given a gritty yet amusing flavour.

“I wish I could die and come back as somebody else, knowing my luck I’ll come back as myself.” The Gangway

At the age of 26, Jones, the lead singer, lyricist and guitarist has already achieved a remarkable amount. His poems have been lauded by John Cooper Clarke, he is the lead guitarist in Peter Doherty’s solo project, the Puta Madres, and his band have supported numerous well known acts including Buzzcocks, Kasabian and Liam Gallagher.

Trampolene’s debut album, Swansea to Hornsey was released in October 2017 and received widespread glowing reviews, being listed in the Independent’s top 10 albums of the year and hailed by GQ Magazine as a ‘swaggering debut that demands to be played loud’.

The second, Pick a Pocket or Two went into the indie chart at number 10 following its release in September. The band released a single, The One Who Loves You, last month.

Jones has struggled with dyslexia and admits to having had a ‘fear of reading’ until, at the age of 19, he was handed a copy of The Teardrop Explodes’ lead singer Julian Cope’s autobiography, Head-on.

The book changed his outlook and inspired his band name (Trampolene is the name of a Julian Cope song).

He was expelled from school at 14 which prompted his dad, who thought his troubled school life indicated that he may need to consider a musical career instead, to give him a guitar for Christmas.

“I got really obsessed with becoming a brilliant guitar player, from then on.”

Shortly after that he met bass player Wayne Thomas and the pair eventually moved from the city of Swansea to London with their original drummer, who was later replaced by close friend Rob Steele.

According to Jones they struggled for a number of years in a damp flat, playing gigs ‘in the pub next door’ before they came to the attention of current manager Tony Linkin.

They released a single on a small independent label and began performing more gigs. Pete Doherty saw Jones perform one of his poems on a Youtube video, which at the time had had barely 200 views and invited him to open up for The Libertines.

“At first, no one knew who I was, it was like, who’s this stupid twat on stage, and now when I’ve done it recently there’s a cheer.”

“When I first did it I had about forty or fifty quid’s worth of pound coins hurled at me.

“I remember laughing and saying it’s the most money I’ve ever made from a gig.”

n Trampolene play at The Albion, Marine Parade, Hastings on

Monday 26th November, 8.30pm. Entry is free. Visit trampolene.co.uk and albionhastings.com



