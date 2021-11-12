Carried Away with the Carnival

Written and illustrated by Ed Boxall

Published by Pearbox Press, 2021

Paperback picture book, £7.99

44 full colour pages, Ages 3-8

Hastings-based children’s writer and illustrator Ed Boxall’s latest book has just been published. Ed is also a freelance teacher and has been running workshops based on his books for 15 years. His book Me and my Alien Friend: Cosmic Poems about Friendship (published by Troika and previously reviewed in HIP Lit) was chosen for the Summer Reading Challenge in 2019.

Carried Away with the Carnival is “very much inspired by all the carnivals we have in Hastings”, Ed told HIP. “A little boy goes to the carnival with his grandad, and gets carried away on a fantastic adventure including bright dragons, thundering drums, a mermaid and the ‘giant scary strong woman’”. We asked HIP’s youngest ever reviewer for her perspective on this as a keen child reader.

• To buy a copy contact: [email protected]

www.pearboxbooks.com

REVIEW BY LENA SHAKESBY (AGE 5)

I thought the book was fantastic. My favourite character was the strong woman and the mermaid float. The first time I saw the strong woman she seemed scary, but by the end, she was kind and helpful. I really liked all the colour in the pictures.



I loved the headdresses with their pretty colours, and the rainbow banners. One of my favourite pictures was the undersea scene which re-minded me of carnivals and Jack of the Green. I would recommend it to everyone in the whole wide city.



