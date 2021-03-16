Localism: Manifesto for a Twenty-First Century England

By Charlie Shaw, Patrick Carragher, Ethan Bridge, Seth Littleboy and Liam Murphy

Published by Local Matters Ltd

£15 from Bookbusters

Review by Tim Barton

On first approach, what could we applaud more than a cry for localism? This self-declared ‘manifesto’ sketches out some of the terrain, issues and suggested remedies, as envisioned by the five named authors. No biographies are printed in the booklet, but it would be useful to know more of their backgrounds. As it is, judgement must be made ‘at face value’, which denies context or a live debate.

C’est la vie.

Many of the issues raised and solutions tendered make a lot of sense. Here in HIP, I too have applauded the ethos behind Schumacher’s ‘economics as if people mattered’; taken an ecologically informed position; argued for decentralisation; and, pushed for urgent constitutional reform of our voting system. I have, perhaps, been more critically aware though, and indeed, dare I say, better informed.

Thus, whilst I applaud green initiatives, I reject ‘deep ecology’ and the naïve ‘we found a holy grail fix!’ approach to laudable initiatives such as rewilding. I am somewhat more sensitive to the ‘how do we get there from here?’ problem. And, I am at pains to try not to throw babies out with bathwater. The authors of this manifesto reject ‘traditional ideologies’ outright, with an entirely cartoon fantasy notion of what constitutes ‘socialism’, ‘communism’, or, indeed ‘anarchism’.

They do identify the toxicity of neoliberalism, Thatcherism, and the increasing ‘Americanisation’ of our society, for which those who have read my reviews will be aware I too have great disdain. Whilst Reaganomics may have been birthed in Austria, via Chicago, American capitalism was a clear and present danger well before Hayek and von Mises. The US president who presided (perhaps inadvertently) over the final colonial erasures of the native Americans, Rutherford B Hayes, in his diary of 1888, writes “This

is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people no longer. It is a government of corporations, by corporations, and for corporations.”

IS THIS THE ‘CULTURE’ WE SHOULD APPLAUD?

It is ironic that the authors of the ‘manifesto’ put a great deal of faith in English culture whilst criticising consumerism and neoliberal capitalism. Of course, these issues emerged many times in history. In 1887, Congressman J Smith Young noted that the conduct of the new ‘American’ people towards the native ‘indians’ was “marked by a greed that knew no bounds, a rapacity that has never been staid, and a cruelty more ferocious than savages ever inflicted upon their enemies”. However, a roll-call of officers and frontiersmen at the forefront of the extermination of the natives, from the first landings in ‘New England’ to, well, today, reveals a large majority to be firmly of English and Scots descent. Is this the ‘culture’ we should applaud? It is certainly ‘English’.

In terms of what ‘English’ ‘culture’ is, of what our ‘regional’ cultures are, the answer is that it is so varied, with so many counter-examples, that you can take your pick. The authors take theirs, but they are contradictory, conflicted, and under-informed. Their trumpeted allergy to ‘ideology’ masks a combination of ignorance and ideological assumptions. They applaud ‘pluralism’ and deplore ‘multiculturalism’.

One aspect of their anti-immigration stance is an acknowledgement of population threshold issues. The Dasgupta report on economics and biodiversity, for the Treasury, reports a 40% fall in ‘the stock of natural capital per person’ between 1992 and 2014. Whilst part of that is due to environmental degradation, the root causes are a combined acceleration of consumerist economics and a 32% human population rise. Our ‘carrying capacity’ in the UK, sans imports, is lower than they estimate. They clearly regard non-ethnics born here and with citizenship here as fair game, and hide the fact that vast numbers of immigrants are low skilled by saying loudly how good it will be for those poor benighted third-world countries to get their skilled labour back.

WHAT IS AND IS NOT A ‘LOCAL’ IDENTITY OR CULTURE IS HIGHLY CONTESTED

Defining local identity and local culture requires a careful tread, some of what they say jars with the inherent racism of some of their ideas. What is a ‘real’ and what a ‘fake’ cultural identity? What about the millions who regard their terrain as less bounded and more inclusive? Who recognise that those foreign ‘others’ are ‘fully human after all’? And often as much a part of our communities as ‘white Anglo-Saxons’ are, and have often been for generations?

There are real issues to debate, but this manifesto only offers knee-jerk tabloid ‘answers’, alongside a few ‘right on’ topical ideas. The recent move toward a conflation of ‘new age’ and ‘far right’ may be relevant here – a conflation also seen in Germany in the 1930s. I am genuinely not sure if stupidity or disingenuousness underlies this ‘manifesto’, but either way, it is dangerous and a lost opportunity to put a serious one together focussed on many of the same questions.

One of the issues unaddressed is education for citizenry, a core necessity if their laudable wish for devolved and more directly democratic fora is to be fruitful, and not just a feudalised nightmare (the main thrust of pre-industrial ‘English’ ‘culture’… unless they are in a dreamland where a Saxon nation is the goal). The rejection of ‘anarchism’ as well as ‘socialism’ shows a huge degree of ignorance, and ironically, a very Americanised idea of what ‘anarchism’ and ‘individualism’ could be.

Tony Blair emphasised the primary importance of ‘education, education, education’. We need it. The writers of this ‘manifesto’ certainly need it. Martin Luther King, if he were English, and still alive, would be deported under the view of this book. In 1947, he said, “Education must […] train one for quick, resolute and effective thinking. Education must enable one to sift and weigh evidence, to discern the true from the false, the real from the unreal, and the facts from the fiction.” Damn right.



